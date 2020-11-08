Kamala Harris becomes first female, Black and Asian-American Vice President-elect of US

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first female, Black and Asian American Vice President-elect of the United States. She will be the first woman ever to hold the office.

Kamala Harris will also be the nation’s first Black and Asian American vice president-elect in history. The 56-year-old was born to immigrant parents from India and Jamaica.

Harris' victory was officially announced by the US media houses yesterday, on November 7, 2020 after they declared Joe Biden the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020 after his lead broadened in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has, however, refused to concede defeat and has vowed to challenge what he alleges as 'vote fraud' in the court. The President has claimed that he received 71,000,000 legal votes, which is most by a sitting President.

Kamala Harris' many firsts

1. Kamala Harris will be the first woman to become the Vice President-Elect of the United States.

2. Harris will also be the first Black person ever to be elected to the second-highest office in the United States.

3. She will also be the first Indian American and Asian American to hold the office.

Following her win, Kamala Harris tweeted saying that, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last—because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. "

While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

She also tweeted saying that the real work begins now to beat the pandemic, to rebuild the economy, to root out systemic racism, to combat the climate crisis and to heal the soul of the nation.

Now the real work begins.



To beat this pandemic.

To rebuild our economy.

To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society.

To combat the climate crisis.

To heal the soul of our nation.



The road ahead won't be easy. But America is ready. And so are @JoeBiden and I. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

How Harris' elevation to Vice Presidency benefitted Biden campaign?

Kamala Harris' elevation to vice presidency made a huge difference to Joe Biden's Presidential campaign and could have been one of the major game-changers for the Democrats.

The moment when Joe Biden chose Harris as his running mate was a jubilant moment for not only many black women across the country but also women in general including Asian-Americans.

Kamala Harris' win has sent across a powerful message to the women all across America and the world about what leadership actually looks like and how dreaming big can open up a range of possibilities to make one's dreams come true.

Kamala Harris: 7 Things you must know!

1. Kamala Harris' full name is Kamala Devi Harris and she was born to Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist from Tamil Nadu, India and Donald J. Harris, an economics professor from British Jamaica.

2. Harris was born in Oakland, California on October 20, 1964. She has a younger sister named Maya. Harris was seven when her parents got divorced. Following this, she and her sister were largely raised by their mother.

3. She had graduated from Howard University and the Hastings College of Law, the University of California. She began her career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California in 1990.

4. She was recruited as an assistant district attorney in February 1998 and she was elected as district attorney of San Francisco in 2003.

5. In 2010, she was elected as Attorney General of California and was re-elected in 2014.

7. In the 2016 Senate Election, Harris defeated Loretta Sanchez to become the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the United States Senate.

8. Harris ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination but chose to end her campaign in December 2019. She was announced as Biden's Vice Presidential running mate on August 11, 2020.

Kamala Harris Family

Kamala Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and is stepmother to his two children from the previous marriage.

Douglas Emhoff is now set to become the first Second Gentleman of the United States and the first Jewish spouse to the US vice president.



