Kapil Sibal resigns from Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP support

Kapil Sibal Congress Resignation: Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal announced on May 25, 2022 that he has resigned from the Indian National Congress. The political leader filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha with the support of the Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Kapil Sibal said after filing nomination of Rajya Sabha that it is not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years. "I'll not say anything about Congress. I've resigned, so it's not appropriate for me to say anything about Congress. It's not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years," said the leader.

"In past, only a few came to House by getting elected independently, especially in Rajya Sabha. I've got a big opportunity and it has been given to me by Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Azam Khan. I will raise the issues of the country in the House," he added.

