Kerala Government and UN Women collaborate for India’s first Gender Data hub

The government of Kerala and the UN women has decided to collaborate to establish the country’s first gender data hub. A memorandum of understanding was signed for this purpose on December 21, 2020, in the presence of Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan.

Ahead of the signing of the MoU, the officials of the UN women held a meeting with Kerala’s Minister for Health and Social Justice, K.K. Shailaja at the United Nations House in Delhi to discuss the broad framework of the co-operation.

The Gender Hub builds on the goals that were established through an international conference on Gender Equality which was held in November 2015. The goals were to collect, analyse, and use more nuanced data and to inform policy formulation in the manner that will center-stage women's rights.

.@unwomenindia and @thegenderpark (autonomous body under Kerala Govt) signed an MoU to establish India’s first-ever #GenderDataHub. Collaboration to leverage the function as South Asia hub for all gender-related activities, providing an avenue for sharing knowledge & experiences. pic.twitter.com/A0peBnvXer — UN Women India (@unwomenindia) December 22, 2020

What will be Gender Data Hub?

The agreement was exchanged between the officials of UN Women and Kerala State government to mark the start of many ambitious projects where the UN women will be offering capacity building and project development to the Gender Park for empowering women in South Asia.

The objective behind establishing a gender data hub:

According to the Chief Minister Kerala, the collaboration will help in deepening and broadening the various pioneering initiatives for gender equality and women empowerment that has been launched by Kerala’s Social Justice Department through the Gender Park, an autonomous body under the state government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan added that the government aims at investing in policy and socio-economic initiatives for gender equality, where the Gender Park will be working as a South-Asian Hub for the gender-related activities with the UN Women.

While speaking about the collaboration, Nishtha Satyam, UN Women Deputy Representative added that we have come together as equal partners for realizing the Agenda 2030 and also for closing the gender gaps across the adopted targets.

She noted that with this collaboration we propose to work on the tech-enabled and innovative solutions for strengthening the inclusion of women and girls in all their diversities and for addressing gender inequalities, in the development process.

Three areas of cooperation in MoU:

• To set up the Gender Data centre at The Gender Park

• To launch the second edition of the International Conference on Gender Equality

• To increase engagement on the global normative frameworks on women empowerment and gender equality.

Gender Park in Kerala:

It was established in 2013 as an initiative of the state government for working towards gender equality and empowerment in Kerala. With a major focus on gender justice, the park is a platform for research, policy analysis, capacity development, advocacy, social and economic initiative.

The park works in creating relevant interventions that will help in addressing the range of gender-based issues. Gender park also provides gender-related research, policy advice, social and education initiatives for reducing gender gaps in society. It also handhold aspiring women entrepreneurs by giving them unlimited opportunities for moving forward.