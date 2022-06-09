Kharif Crops MSP: Check New List of MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23
Kharif Crops MSP: The MSP for Cotton (medium staple) has been increased from 5726 to 6080 and MSP for Cotton (Long Staple) has been increased from 6025 to 6380 in Kharif Crop 2021-22 season.
Kharif Crops MSP: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2022 approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all major Kharif Crops in India for Marketing Season 2022-23.
The MSP for common rice crop has been increased from 1940 in 2021-22 to 2040 in Kharif Crop Season 2022-23 and MSP for Grade A rice has increased from 1960 to 2060, MSP for hybrid jowar has been increased from 2738 to 2970, MSP for bajra has been increased from 2758 to 2990 and ragi MSP was increased from 3377 to 3578.
The centre has approved increase in MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and encourage crop diversification.
Check Full List of Minimum Support Prices, MSP for all Kharif crops 2022-23 (Rs per quintal)
|
Crops
|
MSP 2014-15
|
MSP 2021-22
|
MSP 2022-23
|
Paddy (Common)
|
1360
|
1940
|
2040
|
Paddy (Grade A)^
|
1400
|
1960
|
2060
|
Jowar (Hybrid)
|
1530
|
2738
|
2970
|
Jowar (Maldandi)^
|
1550
|
2758
|
2990
|
Bajra
|
1250
|
2250
|
2350
|
Ragi
|
1550
|
3377
|
3578
|
Maize
|
1310
|
1870
|
1962
|
Tur (Arhar)
|
4350
|
6300
|
6600
|
Moong
|
4600
|
7275
|
7755
|
Urad
|
4350
|
6300
|
6600
|
Groundnut
|
4000
|
5550
|
5850
|
Sunflower Seed
|
3750
|
6015
|
6400
|
Soyabean (yellow)
|
2560
|
3950
|
4300
|
Sesamum
|
4600
|
7307
|
7830
|
Nigerseed
|
3600
|
6930
|
7287
|
Cotton (Medium Staple)
|
3750
|
5726
|
6080
|
Cotton (Long Staple)^
|
4050
|
6025
|
6380
Background
The Kharif Crops MSP increase for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at least 50 percent over the national weighted average Cost of Production. This move aims to provde reasonably fair remuneration to the farmers.
