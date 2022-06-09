Kharif Crops MSP: Check New List of MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23 

Kharif Crops MSP: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2022 approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all major Kharif Crops in India for Marketing Season 2022-23.

The MSP for common rice crop has been increased from 1940 in 2021-22 to 2040 in Kharif Crop Season 2022-23 and MSP for Grade A rice has increased from 1960 to 2060, MSP for hybrid jowar has been increased from 2738 to 2970, MSP for bajra has been increased from 2758 to 2990 and ragi MSP was increased from 3377 to 3578.

The MSP for Cotton (medium staple) has been increased from 5726 to 6080 and MSP for Cotton (Long Staple) has been increased from 6025 to 6380 in Kharif Crop 2021-22 season.

The centre has approved increase in MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and encourage crop diversification.

Check Full List of Minimum Support Prices, MSP for all Kharif crops 2022-23 (Rs per quintal)

Crops MSP 2014-15 MSP 2021-22 MSP 2022-23 Paddy (Common) 1360 1940 2040 Paddy (Grade A)^ 1400 1960 2060 Jowar (Hybrid) 1530 2738 2970 Jowar (Maldandi)^ 1550 2758 2990 Bajra 1250 2250 2350 Ragi 1550 3377 3578 Maize 1310 1870 1962 Tur (Arhar) 4350 6300 6600 Moong 4600 7275 7755 Urad 4350 6300 6600 Groundnut 4000 5550 5850 Sunflower Seed 3750 6015 6400 Soyabean (yellow) 2560 3950 4300 Sesamum 4600 7307 7830 Nigerseed 3600 6930 7287 Cotton (Medium Staple) 3750 5726 6080 Cotton (Long Staple)^ 4050 6025 6380

Background

The Kharif Crops MSP increase for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at least 50 percent over the national weighted average Cost of Production. This move aims to provde reasonably fair remuneration to the farmers.