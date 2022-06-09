Kharif Crops MSP: Check New List of MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23 

Kharif Crops MSP: The MSP for Cotton (medium staple) has been increased from 5726 to 6080 and MSP for Cotton (Long Staple) has been increased from 6025 to 6380 in Kharif Crop 2021-22 season. 

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 16:01 IST
MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23
MSP for Kharif Crops 2022-23

Kharif Crops MSP: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8, 2022 approved an increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all major Kharif Crops in India for Marketing Season 2022-23. 

The MSP for common rice crop has been increased from 1940 in 2021-22 to 2040 in Kharif Crop Season 2022-23 and MSP for Grade A rice has increased from 1960 to 2060, MSP for hybrid jowar has been increased from 2738 to 2970, MSP for bajra has been increased from 2758 to 2990 and ragi MSP  was increased from 3377 to 3578. 

The centre has approved increase in MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2022-23 to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers and encourage crop diversification.

Check Full List of Minimum Support Prices, MSP for all Kharif crops 2022-23 (Rs per quintal)

Crops

MSP 2014-15

MSP 2021-22

MSP 2022-23

Paddy (Common)

1360

1940

2040

Paddy (Grade A)^

1400

1960

2060

Jowar (Hybrid)

1530

2738

2970

Jowar (Maldandi)^

1550

2758

2990

Bajra

1250

2250

2350

Ragi

1550

3377

3578

Maize

1310

1870

1962

Tur (Arhar)

4350

6300

6600

Moong

4600

7275

7755

Urad

4350

6300

6600

Groundnut

4000

5550

5850

Sunflower Seed

3750

6015

6400

Soyabean (yellow)

2560

3950

4300

Sesamum

4600

7307

7830

Nigerseed

3600

6930

7287

Cotton (Medium Staple)

3750

5726

6080

Cotton (Long Staple)^

4050

6025

6380

Background

The Kharif Crops MSP increase for Marketing Season 2022-23 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at least 50 percent over the national weighted average Cost of Production. This move aims to provde reasonably fair remuneration to the farmers.

