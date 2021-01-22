First-ever Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival begins in Ladakh 

The main features of the winter sports festival include trekking on the frozen Zanskar River, Ice Climbing, Ice Hockey, snow sculpture and ethnic food festival. 

Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the first-ever Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival on January 21, 2021 at Padum in Zanskar of Kargil district. 

The 13-day festival has been organised by the Ladakh UT Administration to promote Zanskar as a winter tourists destination. The Union Sports Minister said that Zanskar used to remain cut off from the rest of the world for 5-6 months due to heavy snow but no more now!

The Minister tweeted saying that despite the weather being extremely chilly at minus -20°C at day-time and -32°C at night, the ambiance and the spirit of people are making the Khelo India Winter Sports Festival at Zanskar colorful and memorable. 

Key Highlights

• One of the main important events of Khelo India- Zanskar Winter Sports & Youth Festival 2021 is Yak Riding on snow.

• The Union Sports Minister rode on a Yak at-30° at 19000ft altitude in Skisherak-Pibiting near to encourage and promote this winter festival globally.

• The Minister urged people to get acclimatized first and be fit so that they can feel the spectacular beauty of Zanskar and enjoy Khelo India Winter Sports Festival.

• He further stated that life is tough because of high altitude with freezing cold of minus -20°C in Day time and -32°C at night.

• The other main features of the winter sports festival include trekking on the frozen Zanskar River, Ice Climbing, Ice Hockey, snow sculpture and ethnic food festival. 

Objective 

The Khelo India Zanskar Winter Sports Festival is being organised in Zanskar to showcase its potential in adventure tourism and sports. It is one of the biggest events that has been organised to promote winter tourism in Ladakh. 

Background

The Union Sports Ministry plans to provide sports facilities in all regions of Ladakh. It aims to promote Ladakh as a centre for Ice Hockey and soon open an center for archery and polo in two areas in the region.

