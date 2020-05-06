Kim Jong Un awarded with commemorative WWII medal by Russia

The Russian embassy in North Korea on May 5 announced that Kim Jong Un has been awarded commemorative World War II medal by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The North Korean leader was awarded the medal for preserving the memories of Soviet Union soldiers who died in North Korean territory during the war.

The event marked the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany during World War II which took place from 1939 to 1945.

Award ceremony: Key Highlights

• Kim Jong Un who was rumored earlier to have fallen ill earlier this month didn’t attend the award ceremony.

• Alexander Matsegora, Russia’s ambassador in North Korea gave the award to Foreign Minister of North Korea Ri Son-gwon on May 5.

• Photos of the award ceremony were released in Pyongyang that showed officials of both the countries wearing face masks even though North Korea has not reported even a single case of Coronavirus.

Invitation to Kim Jong Un from Moscow:

In 2019, Russia had invited Kim Jong Un to visit Moscow on May 9 to attend the military parade that would have marked the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

In April, Vladimir Putin had announced the decision of postponing the parade indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in 2015 North Korean leader had rejected the invitation to visit Moscow to attend the parade of the 70th anniversary due to domestic affairs.

About World War II:

World War II was the global war that started in 1939 and lasted till 1945. The majority of the world countries formed two opposing military alliances which were named the Allies and the Axis.

Known as the deadliest conflict in human history, the second world war marked 70 to 85 million fatalities. The war also included genocide, massacres, premeditated death from disease and starvation, strategic bombing by making the use of nuclear weapons in the war.