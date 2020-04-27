King George Medical University becomes first govt. hospital to launch Plasma Therapy for COVID-19

King George Medical University, Lucknow has become the first government hospital in India to launch Plasma Therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The 58- year old doctor has become the first patient of COVID-19 at the King George Medical University to receive Plasma therapy, which will be an experimental treatment for the disease. The announcement was made a hospital official on April 27.

KGMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. MLB Bhatt has termed it as a proud moment for the University and mentioned that they were preparing for Plasma Therapy right after the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The process of donating plasma is the same as the process of donating blood, which just takes about an hour.

Plasma Therapy Treatment at King George Medical University:

The patient admitted at King George Medical Hospital, Lucknow was administered the plasma donated by a woman doctor from Canada. She was the first COVID-19 patient who was admitted to the King George Medical Hospital and had later recovered.

As per the doctors, the patient has been under observation and if required will be given the second dose of plasma later in the day or on April 28 (Tuesday).

Dr. D Himanshu, Assistant Professor of the medicine department, stated that the patient has shown signs of recovery and if he recovers successfully, it will be a great step in treating the patients with Plasma Therapy.

Three COVID-19 patients who have recovered have donated their plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 patients. The list also includes the resident doctor of King George Medical Hospital.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy:

It is an experimental treatment procedure for COVID-19. In this, a blood component from a cured patient of COVID-19 has been transfused to the critically ill Coronavirus patient.

The reason behind the treatment is that the blood of a cured patient has developed antibodies to battle the virus which helps in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Once the blood plasma of the recovered patient has been infused in the sick patient, the antibodies will start fighting against the virus present in the sick patient’s body.