Learnings from Coronavirus response can change governance: EAM S Jaishankar at India-Nordic-Baltic Conclave

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on November 5, 2020, attended a virtual India-Nordic-Baltic Conclave and highlighted that the learnings from the pandemic if applied imaginatively and creatively, can transform the governance in many societies. The theme of the conclave was ‘An Innovation-Driven Partnership for Growth in New World’.

The Union Minister added that the government now has the direct experience of providing direct financial and material support to the citizens in this time perhaps on the scale unprecedented. He further continued that the actual lesson from this experience is the ability and significance of responding to the increasing expectations of an aspirational society.

Pleasure to join my colleagues @JeppeKofod of Denmark @UrmasReinsalu of Estonia @VilleSkinnari of Finland @edgarsrinkevics of Latvia @thordiskolbrun of Iceland and Marcus Wallenberg of Sweden for the first India-Nordic-Baltic Conclave. pic.twitter.com/sPTs4eXe50 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 5, 2020

Strengthening partnership with Nordic and Baltic countries:

• In 2018, the first Summit of India and Nordic was held in Sweden during which PM Modi and all the five leaders were present.

• The Indian government has also increased engagement with the Nordic and Baltic countries of North Europe. The country envisages a partnership with them for a greener and digital future.

• During the India-Nordic-Baltic Conclave, EAM S Jaishankar noted that this partnership can make a real difference as the nations have so much in common.

• The Union Minister also mentioned that the shared values have led to a similar outlook towards the opportunities and global challenges.

Highlighting the significance of Atmanirbhar Bharat:

While speaking at India-Nordic-Baltic Conclave, the External Affairs Minister informed that where public health was concerned, India’s ability to manufacture required items were matched only because of the establishment of dedicated treatment facilities.

He continued that all of this was underpinned by a wonderful public awareness and societal discipline which were the result of motivation and awareness. The minister further added that this realization is behind Atmanirbhar Bharat which is bringing greater capabilities to bear at a global level.

It means that policies will bear employment, entrepreneurship, innovation, and skills and will strike a balance between what we build at home, what the global countries have to offer, and what we can contribute.

The External Affairs Minister also informed about the reforms undertaken in agriculture, labour, and education which will make it easier to create start-ups, create business and promote skilling which will lead to broader and smoother pathways for collaboration at the international level.

Nordic and Baltic Countries:

• Nordic Countries: Group of five nations in Northern Europe- Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, and Finland.

• Baltic Countries: Three sovereign nations in Northern Europe which are on the east coast of the Baltic sea- Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania.