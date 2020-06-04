Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passes away

Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on June 4, 2020 due to age-related health issues. He was 93.

Basu reportedly died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence. The news of his death was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA ).

Pandit tweeted saying that veteran filmmaker passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He informed the last rites of the late filmmaker will be held at 3 pm at Santacruz cremation ground.

I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz West (Opp Police station )crematorium at 3 pm.

It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee



— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

The IFTDA also mourned the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, referring to him as a master of humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films.

IFTDA mourns the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films.We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss.
— Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) June 4, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted to pay her condolences to Basu’s family, friends and fans and the film fraternity. She said that the legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee had given gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others.

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar also tweeted saying that his first job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali TV serial shot in CR Park, New Delhi.

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace.
— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

Veteran Actress Shabana Azmi also tweeted saying that Basu Chatterjee was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as the middle of the road cinema. The actor had done three films with the filmmaker- Jeena Yahan, Swami and Apne Paraye.

Who was Basu Chatterjee?

• Basu Chatterjee was a prolific Indian film director and screenwriter. He along with other filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya were associated with what was later known as middle cinema or middle-of-the-road cinema during the 1970s and 1980s.

• Chatterjee’s films were known to be largely real-life, which dealt with light-hearted stories of middle-class families often in urban settings, focusing on marital and love relationships.

• Some of his best works included Piya Ka Ghar (1972), Rajnigandha (1974), Us Paar, Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Khatta Meetha, Chakravyuha (1978 film), Baton Baton Mein (1979), Priyatama (1977), Man Pasand, Hamari Bahu Alka, Shaukeen (1982)

• His films - Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) and Kamla Ki Maut (1989)- were exceptions from his usual work of art, as they dealt with social and moral issues.

• The film Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986) was his last commercially successful movie.

• He also directed the popular TV Series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan, both of which were successful TV serials.

• He was a member of the jury at the 10th Moscow International Film Festival in 1977. He was also a member of the International Film And Television Club of the Asian Academy of Film & Television.

• He had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for his film Durga. Besides this, he had won the IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. He has also won several Filmfare awards.