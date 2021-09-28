Lewis Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix 2021, first F1 driver to win 100 races

2021 Russian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on September 26, 2021, became the first Formula One (F1) driver to win 100 races after finishing first in the 2021 Russian Grand Prix to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton converted Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own. Hamilton had dropped to 7th place but passed Lando Norris. This is the 5th win for Hamilton of the Russian Grand Prix season and his first since the British Grand Prix in July 2021.

"If not for the rain, it would have been tough to get past Lando. He had great pace,” said Hamilton who has now won the Russian Grand Prix on 5 out 8 occasions. He continues sweeping victories in Russia for Mercedes cars.

2021 Russian Grand Prix – F1 standings

The F1 standings of the drivers in the 2021 Russian Grand Prix are as follows:

Position 2021 Russian Grand Prix - F1 Driver Name 1 Lewis Hamilton 2 Max Verstappen 3 Carlos Sainz 4 Daniel Ricciardo 5 Valtteri Bottas 6 Fernando Alonso 7 Lando Norris 8 Kimi Raikkonen 9 Sergio Perez 10 George Russell

2021 Russian Grand Prix

The 2021 Russian Grand Prix – F1 race is a Formula One race that was held on September 26, 2021, at the Sochi Autodrom. It was the 15th race of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix – F1 race. Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton won the race. The 2021 F1 World Championship was held 2 weeks before the Turkish Grand Prix and two after the Italian Grand Prix.

The Russian Grand Prix is an annual motor racing event that is held in Sochi Autodrom, a permanent circuit built as a part of the Formula One World Championship. The first Formula One event was held in 1913.