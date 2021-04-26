'Free of cost' COVID-19 Vaccination: List of States offering free COVID-19 vaccines from May 1st

Free COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Several Indian states have announced that they will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all from May 1, 2021. The announcement follows centre's decision to vaccinate all above 18 years of age from May 1st.

The centre had also announced on April 19, 2021 that the states and private hospitals will now be able to buy vaccines straight from private manufacturers.

The move will enable the states to majorly ramp up their vaccination drive and it will reduce their dependency on the centre to provide them with vaccine doses.

Following is the List of States that have offered free COVID-19 vaccination:

1. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on April 20, 2021 that the state has decided to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries free of cost from May 1st. The statement came after a meeting of the council of ministers of the state chaired by the CM. The state government plans to take forward the vaccination programme using its own sources.

2. Assam

The Assam government has decided to give free vaccines to everyone aged between 18 to 45 years. The State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Centre is giving free vaccines to people aged above 45 years.

The Minister further stated that the funds collected under Assam Arogya Nidhi would be used to procure vaccines. He also informed that the Health department has placed an order to buy 1 crore vaccine doses.

3. Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government announced on April 21, 2021 that all adults aged above 18 years will be provided free COVID-19 vaccination in the state from May 1st. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

4. Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also announced free CoVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age. He tweeted saying that the state will bear the cost of vaccines to be administered and further, urged the centre to make sufficient quantities of the vaccine available to the state.

5. Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on April 21, 2021 that the state will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years. He said that the state will bear the cost of the vaccines if the centre does not.

6. Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the state government will bear the cost of vaccinating all its citizens above the age of 18 years from May 1st.

7. Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stated that vaccines will be administered free of cost to all between the age group of 18-45 years.

8. West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced during a rally that everyone above 18 years will be get free vaccine doses in the state after May 2nd, from the election result day.

9. Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu state government has also announced free vaccines for all above 18 years from May 1, 2021. The state govt will setting up special vaccination camps for construction labourers, migrant workers, market workers, transport staff, govt staff, owners of retail outlets, auto drivers, college and school teaching staff for those aged between 18 yrs and 45 yrs on a priority basis.

10. Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has aloso announced free COVID-19 vaccines to all above the age of 18 years from May 1st.

11. Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on April 22, 2021 that his government will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all people above 18 years of age.

12. Himachal pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has also announced that it will provide COVID vaccine free of cost to people aged between 18 and 44 years from May 1st.

13. Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government has announced free COVID-19 vaccination for all its citizens. This was announced by State Minister Nawab Malik.

14. Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 25, 2021 announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state between the age group of 18 to 44 years. He announced that the state will spend Rs 2,000 crore on this vaccination drive. He continued by saying, "Every life is precious for us. We want everyone in the state to be safe."

Almost two crore people falling under the age group are expected to benefit from the free vaccination drive. The Odisha Government has already started the process of buying the COVID-19 vaccine.

15. Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on April 25, 2021 that the state government will provide COVID-19 vaccines free-of-cost to those between 18 and 45 years of age. He informed that an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose.

16. Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on April 26, 2021 that the Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. He stated that the government has given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines.

The Delhi CM further appealed to the vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price of the vaccine to Rs 150 per dose. He urged saying that this is not the time to earn profits. He also urged the central government to cap the price of the vaccine if needed.

I appeal to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to Rs 150/dose. You have an entire lifetime to earn profits. This is not the time to do that when there is a raging pandemic. I also appeal to the Central Govt to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed: Delhi CM #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

17. Karnataka

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced on April 26, 2021 that the state will vaccinate all people above the age of 18 years free of cost at government hospitals across the state.