Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Get Complete List of Activities that are banned across India, in Red, Orange and Green Zones until 31st May 2020

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: MHA on 17th May 2020 released a detailed list of guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 in which it has provided more autonomy to states and opened up for sectors for business. To get economy back on its feed, which is currently reeling under the impact of nearly two month’s lockdown period; the central government has allowed more relaxations to facilitate easier curbs for people to follow. According to the official notification of MHA Lockdown Guidelines, key sectors including omestic and international air travel, metro rail services, schools and colleges, hotels and restaurants, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, and religious and social gatherings of all kinds still remain banned across India during the period of Lockdown 4.0 i.e. until 31st May 2020.

Air Travel – All Domestic and International Air Travel of Passengers remain suspended until 31st May 2020. However, MHA has allowed exceptions for domestic medical services, air ambulances and other such air travel services, which were allowed previously to continue.

Metro Rail Services – While India Railways started plying special passenger trains last week, the Home Ministry has still kept metro rail services still under the ambit of Lockdown 4.0. According to MHA guidelines, metro rail services across India, including in metro cities of Delhi and Mumbai will remain suspended until 31st May 2020.

Educational Institutions – Keeping the safety and well-being of students in mind, MHA has decided to keep all educational institutions across the country closed until end of May 2020. This means that all schools, colleges, coaching institutions, training centre and other similar institutions will also remain closed during Lockdown 4.0. However, Home Ministry has said that online and distance learning for students will continue as it was earlier.

Hospitality Sector – Another key sector of economy i.e. Hospitality will remain closed during the period of Lockdown 4.0. According to MHA's Lockdown Guidelines issued on 17th May 2020; all hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will remain closed until 31st May 2020. However, the hotels and hospitality services that have been ordered for government use i.e. by health/ police/ Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities will remain functional as earlier.

Home Delivery of Food Allowed – While restaurants are not allowed to open dine-in option during the period of Lockdown 4.0, they are still allowed to operate their kitchens for home delivery of food items.

Malls, Cinema Halls – Another arm of hospitality sector which will continue to remain impacted due to Lockdown is cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and such other establishments. According to MHA guidelines, all such institutions including cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools are to remain closed until end of May. Sports Complexes and Stadiums are allowed to open for sporting events without any spectators.

Social / Political / Cultural Functions – Just as previously, all social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions have been banned until 31st May 2020. During Lockdown 4.0, large gathering and congregations for any purposes will remain suspended. This also includes all the places of worship and religious congregations.

States to decide on Red, Orange, Green Zones

Adhering to the demands of the state governments, the Home Ministry has now decided to empower states to decide on the demarcation of Red, Orange and Green Zones within their jurisdiction. Earlier, states had expressed that they are in a better shape to carve out the zones based on the ground situation which will help in better containment of COVID-19 cases instead of a district-wide blanket ban.

Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones

While the autonomy to decide the zones might be given to the state government, the central government has reiterated that any area that has been declared as containment zone will remain under complete lockdown until 31st May 2020.

Inter-state movement of Vehicles

Another major relaxation that has been offered under Lockdown 4.0 is related to the inter-state movement of vehicles. Starting tomorrow, the home ministry has allowed inter-state movement of private vehicles and buses based on mutual consent of the neighbouring states.

Night Curfew to Continue

While majority of restrictions that were imposed under Lockdown 3.0 have been relaxed in the 4th Lockdown period; the night curfew provision continues to remain. According to MHA Guidelines on lockdown, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.