Maana Patel becomes first Indian female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Maana Patel has become the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She has qualified for the prestigious event through universality quota, confirmed Sports Authority of India(SAI) on July 2, 2021.

Maana Patel will be the third Indian swimmer to take part in Tokyo Olympics 2020 after Sajan Prakash who was the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and Srihari Nataraj, both of whom earned automatic qualification (A time) for the Olympics.

Maana Patel becomes 1st female Indian swimmer to qualify for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics. "Representing India at the Olympics is the greatest feeling ever and it will be thrilling to perform with the top-level athletes there. I have started prepping for the same," she says. pic.twitter.com/VXjouzRe0L — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The Sports Authority of India tweeted, "Many congratulations to backstroke swimmer Maana Patel who becomes the 1st female and 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics. Patel qualified through universality quota."

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (Independent Charge) also congratulated Maana Patel for her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

Backstroke swimmer Maana Patel has become the 1st female and 3rd Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020. I congratulate Maana, who qualified through Universality Quota. Well done!! pic.twitter.com/LBHup0F7RK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

Sajan Prakash first Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

• Sajan Prakash became the first-ever Indian swimmer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on June 26, 2021 by breaching the 'A' standard time.

• He had clocked 1:56:38 in men's 200m butterfly at the Sette Colli Trophy to make qualification, as the qualification cut-off was 1:56:48.

• Srihari Nataraj became the second Indian swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after his 53.77 seconds effort in the 100m Backstroke event in a time trial at the Settecolli Swim Meet in Rome was ratified.

• The Olympic qualification time (A time) for the 100m Backstroke event was set at 53.85 seconds.

Key Highlights

• Maana Patel was nominated by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) in June 2021 as one of their nominations for the Universality Places for the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. Srihari Nataraj was nominated under the quota for the men's event.

• The nominations were then relayed to FINA, the IOC recognised international federation, on June 20 through the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

• The participation in swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020 is governed by the qualification pathway that was published by the world body of aquatics namely FINA.

FINA Qualification Pathway

• The FINA qualification pathway provides for two qualification times -

-Olympic qualification time (A time)

-Olympic Selection time (B time).

• Any swimmer achieving the Olympic qualification time (A time) at a FINA-approved competition within the qualification period will be able to automatically book a berth for the Olympics.

• On the other hand, any swimmer achieving the Olympic Selection time (B time) may receive an invitation by FINA to participate in the event depending on the remaining quota places after accounting for all A quota, relay only and Universality Places.