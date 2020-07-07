Maharashtra govt launches job portal, domicile certificate mandatory to apply

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on July 6 launched the Maha Jobs Portal which aims at providing job opportunities to local residents of the state.

The newly launched portal will help in the recruitment of semi-skilled, skilled, and unskilled employees. However, as per Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai people who will be registering at the portal, it will be mandatory to submit their domicile certificate.

The state Chief Minister during the launch highlighted that there are plenty of employment opportunities in the state for the migrants. He added that the job portal is the need of the hour and that the system works in a transparent manner.

Key Highlights:

• Job seekers will be able to apply for 17 sectors through the newly launched portal, these sectors include logistics, textile, engineering, and pharmaceutical.

• Semi-Skilled, skilled, and unskilled workers will be able to apply for the jobs through the portal by uploading their details which can be accessed by industries/employers.

• Maharashtra Chief Minister has also directed the authorities to take regular reports of how useful the portal has turned out to be in terms of how many applicants are actually getting jobs with the use of an online platform.

• The job portal will be run by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Employment opportunities in Maharashtra:

Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray while launching the portal stated that the state has the availability of jobs as the migrant workers from other states have left for their respective home amid the countrywide lockdown. He added that the government has launched the job portal so as to bridge the gap between the employers and local workers.

However, he expressed concern over several industries sacking employees at the time when the government is allowing the resumption of business activities. He added that the migrant workers who had not returned to their states and have been reporting at workplaces, are bring dismissed from their jobs, which is not right.

He informed that the migrant workers who had returned to their home states because of the lockdown have started coming back to Maharashtra gradually once the state government allowed the resumption of business activities.