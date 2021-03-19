JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Maharashtra issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines: All private offices, drama theatres to function at 50% capacity

Under Maharashtra Government's fresh measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, all private officers except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity.

Created On: Mar 19, 2021 16:42 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The state government of Maharashtra has issued fresh guidelines to contain COVID-19, which will be applicable till March 31, 2021. 

The guidelines were issued by the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra Government, Sitaram Kunte by exercising the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act 2005. 

Following are the fresh measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state:

1. All drama theatres/ auditoriums will function with 50 percent capacity with the following restrictions:

i) No entry will be given without proper wearing of masks. 

ii) Temperature checking devices will be used to ensure no one with a fever gets an entry. 

iii) Adequate hand sanitizers have to be kept at convenient locations.

iv) The establishment must ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce the wearing of masks at all times and maintenance of social distancing.

2. Drama theatres/ auditoriums will not be used for any religious, cultural, social and political gatherings. In case of violation of the order, the theatres will remain closed for the entire period till the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the centre. The violation will also invite penalties for the owner of the premises. 

3. All private officers except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 percent capacity.

The head of the office will make a decision on staff attendance ensuring adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. 

Exception: Manufacturing Sector

•The Manufacturing sector will be able to function at full capacity. The fresh guidelines though advise reduction of the workforce to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. 

•The manufacturing units may be allowed to increase work shifts to maintain social distancing. 

•However, the manufacturing units will also have to follow the same COVID-19 protocols as the drama theatres and auditoriums. 

Penalty for Violation

In case of violation of the restrictions, the concerned manufacturing units will remain closed for the whole period till when the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the centre. 

Similar to theatre owners, the owner of the manufacturing units will also attract penalties in case of violation of the COVID-19 protocols. 

