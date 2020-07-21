MANODARPAN initiative launched to provide psychosocial support to students 

The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched MANODARPAN initiative to provide psychosocial support to students for their mental health and well-being on July 21, 2020 in New Delhi. The event saw several senior Ministry officials in attendance.

MANODARPAN is a platform that will provide psychosocial support to students, parents and families for their mental health and emotional well-being. As a part of the initiative, the HRD Minister also launched a national toll-free helpline number (8448440632).

A special web page of MANODARPAN and a handbook was also launched on the occasion.

Today, Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank, in the presence of MoS for HRD Shri @SanjayDhotreMP, launched #MANODARPAN - a platform to provide psychosocial support to students, parents & families for their mental health and emotional well-being. pic.twitter.com/dzZ8HzjGXQ — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) July 21, 2020

Objective The MANODARPAN initiative aims to facilitate a sustainable psychological support system for the students as well as their families and teachers. The initiative is expected to be of great importance during post-COVID times as well with proactive and preventive mental health and well-being services integrated into the mainstream of learning processes.

Key Highlights

• The MANODARPAN initiative will cover a wide range of activities to provide psychosocial support to the students for their good mental health and well being during the COVID pandemic and post it.

• A working group comprising experts from the fields of education, mental health and psychosocial issues has been set up to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students.

• The working group will provide support to address the mental health and psychosocial aspects both during and after COVID-19 lockdown through counselling services, online resources and helpline.

• The HRD Ministry stressed that while it is important to focus on continuing education on the academic front, the mental well-being of the students also needs to be given equal importance.

• The HRD Ministry has launched a web page named MANODARPAN on its official website. The web page comprises posters, advisory, practical tips, podcasts, videos and several dos and don'ts for psychosocial support along with FAQs and online query system.

• The national toll-free-helpline -8448440632, which has been set up, will be managed by experienced mental health professionals, psychologists and counselors.

• The helpline will be used to provide tele-counselling to the students to address their mental health and psychosocial issues.

Following are a few components of MANODARPAN initiative:

-Advisory Guidelines for students, teachers and school/ university faculty and families.

- MANODARPAN web page

- National level database and directory of counsellors at School and University level whose services will be offered voluntarily for Tele-Counselling Service through the national helpline.

-National Toll-free Helpline

-Handbook on Psychosocial Support: Enriching Lifeskills & Wellbeing of Students. The booklet will comprise facts, myths and frequently asked questions (FAQs). It will also cover ways and means to manage emotional and behavioural concerns from young children to college youth during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

-Interactive Online Chat Platform to enable students to contact and seek counselling and guidance from psychologists and other mental health professionals.

-Webinars and audio-visual resources such as videos, posters, flyers, comics, and short films.

Significance The initiative is extremely significant especially during the pandemic, as the current crisis and the ensuing lockdown have deeply impacted students as well as adults both psychologically and emotionally. Manodarpan web page link: http://manodarpan.mhrd.gov.in/

Background

The MANODARPAN initiative was a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to strengthen human capital and increase productivity and efficiency through reforms and initiatives in the education sector.

The global pandemic has made children and adolescents more vulnerable and in such situations, they may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioural issues.