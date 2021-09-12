Medicine from Sky Project: First-of-its-kind-project launched in Telangana- Know all about it!

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the 'Medicine from the Sky' project in Vikarabad, Telangana along with Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The project will help deliver medicines and vaccines to remote areas with the help of drones.

Under the project, drones will carry four types of boxes to deliver the medicines and each of these boxes can maintain a different temperature.

Medicine from the Sky Project: Key Details

•The drones have been jointly designed by PHFI & Marut Drones to carry the medical payload.

•The drones will be capable of carrying four types of boxes and each of the boxes can maintain a different temperature.

•The boxes will have different temperatures and can store vaccines at 2-8 degrees Celsius and blood at 15-24 degrees Celsius.

•This means that one drone will be capable of supplying whatever a primary health care centre requires in one trip itself.

Significance

The first-of-its-kind delivery of the medicines and the vaccines took place on September 11, from the identified airspace of the Vikarabad district, Telangana, about 75 kilometres away from Hyderabad.

The drones successfully delivered critical healthcare supplies to a 3 kilometres distance within 7 minutes. The trials were controlled remotely through a dedicated control centre managed by Blue Dart Med Air Consortium.

#WATCH | Telangana: The 'Medicine from the Sky' project, which will help deliver medicines and vaccines to remote areas with the help of drones, was launched in Vikarabad today.



While the trials were mainly for the delivery of vaccines, the drones are expected to eventually carry blood as well as critical medicines.

The trials are expected to continue till mid-October. The main aim behind the move is to help healthcare supplies reach the remotest areas in the country and be a game-changer.

Background

The ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project is an initiative of the Telangana government, which has been undertaken in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, World Economic Forum and HealthNet Global.