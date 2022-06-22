Meet Ruchira Kamboj- Newly appointed India’s Permanent Representative to UN who will succeed TS Tirumurti

Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations 2022: Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York. The news was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on June 21, 2022. Ruchira Kamboj will succeed TS Tirumurti and is expected to take up as India’s Permanent Representative to UN shortly. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch. She had joined the Indian Foreign Service in the same year.

Know everything about Ruchira Kamboj, the newly appointed India’s Permanent Representative To the UN.

Ruchira Kamboj appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York.



Who is Ruchira Kamboj? India’s Permanent Representative to UN

1. Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as the new India’s Permanent Representative to the UN. She will succeed TS Tirumurti.

2. Ruchira Kamboj began her diplomatic journey in Paris, France, where she was posted as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989-91, and also learned French there.

3. Kamboj, during her career, has been Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO in Paris, Indian High Commissioner in South Africa and Chief of Protocol in New Delhi.

4. Ruchira Kamboj has a past experience at the UN in New York. She was earlier posted as the Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005, where she had dealt with wide range of political issues.

5. From 2011-2014, Ruchira Kamboj was India’s Chief Protocol. She is the first and only woman diplomat so far in the Indian Government to have held this position.

What is the role of India’s Permanent Representative to UN?

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations is India’s foremost diplomat representative to the UN. The permanent representative is the head of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

The role of India’s Permanent Representative to UN is to represent the country in the global body on various issues.

TS Tirumurti: Former India’s Permanent Representative to UN

TS Tirumurti is an Indian Civil Servant who belongs to the India Foreign Service cadre. In 1985, he had joined the Indian Foreign Service and had served in the Indian diplomatic missions in Cairo, Geneva, Washington D.C., Kuala Lampur, and Jakarta. T.S. Tirumurti was also the first representative of India to the Palestinian National Authority.