Ministers of India, Vietnam hold security dialogue, commit to promote armed forces engagement

The Defence Secretary of India, Ajay Kumar, and Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Chi Vinh on January 12, 2021, held a security dialogue where they committed to promote armed forces engagement between the two nations under the framework of ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’.

As per the statement by the Defence Ministry, during the virtual interaction, both the ministers also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between India and Vietnam in spite of the COVID-19 limitations.

In 2016, both the nations had upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership and defence cooperation has been one of the most important elements in the fast-expanding bilateral ties.

Co-chaired India-Vietnam Defence Dialogue with Sr. Lt Gen Nguyen Chi Vinh Dy Min Defence, Vietnam. Very strong defence relationship between two trusted partners further strengthened. Opened doors for greater def industry collab. @AmbHanoi @DelhiEmbassy @SIDMIndia @ASSOCHAM4India https://t.co/PI0iKRNqrf — Ajay Kumar (@drajaykumar_ias) January 12, 2021

Key Highlights:

• According to the Defence Ministry, Vinh and Kumar exchanged views on the ‘plan of action’ that emerged from the virtual summit held between Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam in December 2020.

• Both India and Vietnam also reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives.

• There was also a commitment to further promoting the engagements between the armed forces under a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Maritime exercise between India and Vietnam:

A four-day maritime exercise between the navies of India and Vietnam was held at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam in April 2020. It aimed at boosting operational cooperation.

In December 2020, a warship of the Indian Navy also undertook a passage exercise with the Navy of Vietnam in the South China Sea.

Vietnam is an important country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations- ASEAN and has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea Region.