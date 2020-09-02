Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi: What is Mission Karmayogi, how will it benefit common man?

Union Cabinet approved Mission Karmayogi for Civil Services Capacity Building during its meeting on September 2, 2020. This was announced during the media briefing on cabinet decisions by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Mission Karmayogi is a national programme for civil services capacity building to lay the foundation for the capacity building for civil servants so that they remain entrenched in Indian culture while learning from best practices across the world.

What is Mission Karmayogi?

Mission Karmayogi aims to focus on capacity building of individual civil servants as well as institutional capacity building. The mission is being set up to build future ready civil servants, who will have the right attitude, skills and knowledge that will be in line with the vision of New India.

The mission will be steered by the Prime Minister's HR council that will consist of several national and international experts, who will convene under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister himself. This was shared by C Chandramouli, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training.

Key Objective

The main objective of Mission Karmayogi is to prepare Indian Civil Servants for the future by enabling them to become more creative, innovative, professional, progressive, constructive, imaginative, transparent, proactive, energetic and technology-enabled. This is in line with India's vision on how a civil servant should be tomorrow.

Key Action Points

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building will:

• Prescribe Annual Capacity Building plan for all departments and services.

• Monitor the implementation of Capacity Building Plan.

• Will ensure efficient service delivery

• Promote Technology-Driven Learning Pedagogy

• Strengthen Common Foundations and remove department silos.

• Set benchmarks in learning for public servants.

• Democratise learning to cover all categories.

How will Mission Karmayogi benefit common man?

Mission Karmayogi will make civil servant more efficient, responsive and accountable to the needs of the citizens by ensuring that the right person with right competencies is at the right position.

Capacity Building Commission

• The centre plans to set up a Capacity Building Commission to harmonise the diverse and fragmented training landscape and create shared faculty and resources.

• The commission will have a supervisory role over all training institutions to ensure that there is a common understanding of India's aspirations and development goals.

• Currently, many inconsistencies have been noted in training priorities by various training institutions in various ministries, which has prevented the shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations