COVID-19 Vaccine: Cipla receives DGCI nod to import Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use in India

The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on June 29, 2021, granted permission to Cipla, a Mumbai-based multinational pharmaceutical company, to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the restricted emergency use in India.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be the fourth vaccine to be available in India after Covishield, COVAXIN, and Sputnik.

Reportedly, DGCI has granted permission to Cipla to import Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the restricted emergency use as per the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

According to Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Moderna, the first International Vaccine in India, will be administered in two doses.

Cipla/Moderna gets DCGA (Drugs Controller General of India) nod for import of #COVID19 vaccine, Government to make an announcement soon: Sources pic.twitter.com/zsAIo6y70s — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Moderna Vaccine: Check details

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, codenamed mRNA-1273, is a vaccine developed by Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Like Pfizer, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is an mRNA vaccine that has fragments of the genetic material known as RNA.

The mRNA Vaccine works by giving cells the temporary instructions to make Coronavirus spike protein. This protein is found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus.

As per the research data, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is said to be 90 percent effective against Coronavirus.

Moderna gets approval for restricted use: What will be the rules? • According to an official, permission to the Moderna vaccine is for the restricted use in emergency situations in the public interest. • The firm will have to submit 7 days safety assessment of the vaccine in the first 100 beneficiaries before rolling out of the vaccine for further immunization programme, as per the approval order. • Cipla had filed the application on June 28, 2021, seeking permission to import Moderna Vaccine referring to the DGCI notices dated April 15 and June 1, 2021, according to which if the vaccine has been approved by the USFDA for EUA, it can be granted marketing authorization without the bridging trial and assessment of the safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines will be submitted before rolling out in the immunization programme. • Also, the requirement of testing every batch by the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, can be exempted if the batch/lot is released by the CDL of the country of origin. However, the summary lot protocol review and the scrutiny of the documents will be undertaken by the laboratory for batch release as per the standard procedures.

US to donate certain number Moderna vaccines to India:

Moderna, on June 27, 2021, informed that the United States Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, through COVAX to India. The US Government has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the vaccines.

The firm added that the correspondence is to request the CDSCO to open a file for the approval of those urgently needed vaccines.