PM Modi to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4; Full list of developmental projects to be inaugurated by PM

Prime Minister Modi will visit the poll-bound Manipur and Tripura on January 4, 2022, to inaugurate mega development projects in the Northeast Region. The Prime Minister will dedicate the projects worth Rs. 4,800 crores to Manipur while Tripura will receive the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport along with two key development initiatives.

PM Modi in Manipur will inaugurate 13 projects that will be worth around Rs. 1,850 crores and will lay the foundation stone of the projects in the state that are worth around Rs. 2,950 crores. The projects in the Northeast State will relate to diverse sectors including drinking water supply, road infrastructure, urban development, health, information technology, housing, art, culture, and skill development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on 4th Jan. PM will inaugurate & lay foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4800 Cr in Imphal and will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala: PMO pic.twitter.com/n0CXy7MiPs — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

Find the full list of mega developmental projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Manipur and Tripura below.

List of Projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Manipur

1. The Foundation stone for five National Highways will be laid in Manipur by Prime Minister Modi. The national highways in Manipur will be across 110 km, which is further expected to boost road connectivity.

2. PM Modi will inaugurate the steel bridge in order to ensure connectivity between Silchar and Imphal. The move will further ease the traffic congestion in the region. The bridge in Manipur has been built over the Barak river on National Highway 37.

3. PM Modi will inaugurate over 2,3350 mobile towers and will lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Imphal.

4. Water Transmission System of Thoubal Multipurpose Project in Imphal which will enable the drinking water supply.

5. The foundation stone will be laid for the PPP initiative in Manipur. It will be the center for innovation, invention, training, and incubation.

6. Foundation stone will be laid for the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts.

7. Projects will be inaugurated under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakaram for the benefit of the minorities.

8. Under Imphal Smart City Mission, the development of the western riverfront on Imphal river (phase 1) and the development of the Mall Road at Thangal Bazar (Phase 1).

9. The renovated and refurbished Govindajee Temple at Imphal will also be inaugurated.

10. The handloom projects will be inaugurated in Manipur by PM for strengthening the local industry.

11. The INA complex will be inaugurated in Moirang. It will showcase the role played by the Indian National Army in India’s Independence.

12. The foundation stone will be laid for the government residential quarters at New Checkon.

Full List of projects to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in Tripura

1. Prime Minister Modi in Tripura will inaugurate the new Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport which is spread over 30,000 sq km.

2. Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Sammridhi Yojana will also be inaugurated by PM Modi in Tripura.

3. Tripura will also receive the Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

Background

Prime Minister Modi will visit the two eminent North Eastern States- Manipur and Tripura to provide them with mega developmental projects.

Manipur will go to the polls in 2022 along with four other significant states while Tripura will go to the polls in 2023. The inauguration of the major developmental projects in both states will help the Modi Government in laying the groundwork for the upcoming 2022 Manipur Legislative Assembly Elections and aims to continue the BJP ruling in the state.

Presently, Nongthombam Biren Singh has been serving as the Chief Minister of Manipur. He was elected as the leader of the BJP party in Manipur. Biren Singh became the first-ever BJP Chief Minister in Manipur.