More than 25 crore saplings planted in a day in Uttar Pradesh on Van Mahotsav

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 25 crore saplings were planted in a single day on July 5 creating a new record. UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath congratulated various government departments and institutions for participating in ‘Van Mahotsav’ drive.

The drive was organized despite the Corona crisis and while maintaining social distancing. The special feature of this year’s plantation drive was to keep old age persons and children due to the Corona crisis and use of those plants who have medicinal properties.

In 2019, Uttar Pradesh went for a plantation drive of 22 crore saplings, in 2018 it was 11 crore saplings, and in 2017 5 crore saplings were planted. Chief Minister also informed that almost 95 percent saplings planted last year are safe.

About Van Mahotsav drive in UP:

For the drive, more than 8 lakh sites were identified and each one was geotagged for getting the accurate data. Uttar Pradesh government identified 201 varieties of saplings for the drive which includes Ayurvedic plants, fruits, and other environment-friendly variety.

During the drive, the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were given a drumstick sapling sling with their house and the beneficiaries of Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were also encouraged to plant a tree.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the drive mentioned that amid Coronavirus pandemic, important Ayurvedic plants have been providing immunity to the people for the ongoing virus infection.