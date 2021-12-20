Morning Current Affairs: 20 December 2021

India, Central Asian countries reiterate Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering terrorists

The foreign Ministers of India and five Central Asian countries reaffirmed the significance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and calls for concerted action against all terrorist groups. The foreign ministers in the third meeting of the India- Central Asia Dialogue, reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian male shuttler to win silver at BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth became the first Indian male shuttler to win silver at the BWF World Championships on December 19, 2021. He had earlier become the first Indian to enter the men's singles final at the Championships. He, however, had to settle for silver after losing to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the summit clash in straight sets of 21-15, 22-20. Loh Kean Yew has also become the first male shuttler from Singapore to have won the gold men.

Mathura to get grand temple after Ayodhya, Kashi?

BJP MP Hema Malini said on December 19, 2021 that after Ayodhya and Kashi, her constituency Mathura will get a grand temple like the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. She said that "Mathura, which is the birthplace of Lord Krishan who is the symbol of love and affection, I will say that there should be a grand temple. A temple is already there and can be beautified like Modi ji developed Kashi Vishwanath corridor."

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit India next year

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit India in 2022, informed Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on December 19, 2021 during the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue. The FM said we are eager to maintain a trustworthy political dialogue and look forward to organizing a high-level visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to India next year. The visit will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kazakhstan.

UP CM to distribute free mobiles, tablets to one lakh students on December 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditanath will distribute free mobiles and tablets to one lakh final year students studying in different streams on December 25,2021. The free mobiles and tablets will be distributed to the students at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Bajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the first phase. A large number of students from every district of UP are expected to participate in the program.

Uttarakhand appoints Rishabh Pant as state brand ambassador

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appointed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant as the state brand ambassador on December 19, 2021. The Chief Minister wrote in a Twitter post, "One of the best cricket players of India, the idol of youth and Lal Shri Rishabh Pant of Uttarakhand has been appointed by our government as "State Brand Ambassador" with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health."

Tripura devises 25-years action plan, sets goal on zero dropout

Tripura government has devised an action plan for the next 25 years that focuses on infrastructure development, better employment and education oppurtunities. The Tripura Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said that the path of Tripura's development for the next 25 years has been defined through the two-day Vision 2047 workshop that culminated on December 18.