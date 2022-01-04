Morning Current Affairs: 4 January 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister informed the same on January 4, 2022 on Twitter. He said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He has asked all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

PM Modi to dedicate development works in Manipur and Tripura today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura today and dedicate development works. He will be inaugurating 13 projects worth around Rs 1850 crore and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 2950 crore in Manipur.

Drone-maker Garuda Aerospace maps 1000 UP villages under Svamitva scheme

Garuda Aerospace recently completed mapping of over 1000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under centre's ambitious Svamitva scheme. The scheme aims to establish clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas. The company offers a variety of drone-related service.

PM Modi to visit Punjab on January 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, 2022. He will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state worth over Rs 42,750 crore. The projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four laning of Amritsar- Una section, Mukerian- Talwara New Broad Gauge Railway line, PGI Satelite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical projects at Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

Ranji Trophy to proceed as per schedule: BCCI President

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed on January 3, 2022 that the upcoming edition of Ranji Trophy will be conducted as per schedule. This came after there were rising speculations regarding the tournament's fate over rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Ranji Trophy is scheduled to take place between January 13 and March 20, 2022.

DGCI to examine Bharat Biotech's proposal for booster dose today

DGCI's Subject Expert Committee ( SEC) will meet today to examine Bharat Biotech's application for use of its intranasal Covid vaccine as a booster shot.