Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘symptoms mild’

Arvind Kejriwal news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister informed via a tweet on January 4, 2022, that he has tested positive for Coronavirus and has isolated himself at home. Arvind Kejriwal has been campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. In a tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also urged those who came in touch with him, to get themselves tested and isolate themselves. Delhi has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent week and as per the officials, the positivity rate in Delhi is 6.46%. The National Capital on January 3, 2022, reported 4,099 cases in 24 hours.

I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

Omicron variant in Delhi

The National Capital Delhi has seen a rapid increase in the positivity rate leading to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. According to the experts, the Omicron variant in Delhi is driving most of the cases. They further added that as per the genome sequencing reports of December 30-31, 2021, from 3 labs, 81% of the samples were infected with the Omicron variant. Most of the cases of COVID-19 in Delhi are of Omicron.

COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on December 28, 2021, had announced a 'Yellow alert' in the city giving a start to the COVID-19 restrictions in the National Capital. However, the increasing surge in COVID cases may further lead to the newer restrictions under the color-coded Graded Response Action Plan.

As Delhi sees the positivity rate above 5 percent for two straight days, Arvind Kejriwal Government may also announce 'Red Alert' restrictions which will include total curfew barring the essential services in the city, the shutdown of the malls and salons, non-essential shops, as well as more curbs on public transport.

Read More: What is Delhi Government’s color-coded system to tackle COVID-19?

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on election campaign

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, before he tested positive for COVID-19, has been on a whirlwind election campaign. Kejriwal has been visiting Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

Arvind Kejriwal was in Dehradun on January 3, 2022, addressing an election rally. This is the first time that Delhi CM has tested positive for COVID-19. In 2021, after developing symptoms, Kejriwal had gone into isolation and had also got himself tested, but he was tested negative at the time.