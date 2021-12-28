Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi govt new guidelines on COVID-19: Yellow Alert announced, full list of new restrictions in Delhi

Covid guidelines in Delhi Update: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced Yellow Alert amid the rising Omicron cases in the National Capital. Check the complete list of Covid restrictions in Delhi below. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 15:33 IST
Covid guidelines in Delhi
Covid guidelines in Delhi

Delhi Guidelines: The Delhi Government on December 28, 2021, issued a new set of rules to impose COVID-19 safety guidelines. The step to announce the new guidelines on COVID-19 by Delhi Government has been taken amid the increasing cases of Omicron variant in the National Capital.

The ‘Yellow Alert’ or the ‘Level 1’ guidelines have been announced in Delhi by Kejriwal Government. According to the Delhi govt new guidelines on COVID-19, cinema halls and gyms will be closed with immediate effect. To curb the crowd and traffic on the road, the night curfew in Delhi will also remain in force.

Restrictions announced by Delhi Government under 'Yellow Alert' to curb Covid cases:

S. No.

Covid related restrictions in Delhi
1. Night Curfew in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am
2. Private Offices in the city to work at 50% capacity
3. Only 2 individuals allowed in autos or cabs
4. Spas and bars in National Capital to work at 50% capacity
5. Restaurants will operate at 50% capacity from 8 am to 10 pm
6. Hotels in Delhi will work as the quarantine centers
7. 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals
8. Shops and malls with non-essential services and goods will be open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule
9. Delhi Metro will operate at 50% capacity 
10. Religious places in the city will remain open but devotees will not be allowed. 
11. Delivery of the items will be allowed
12.  Shops dealing with essential goods will remain open
13.  Cinema Halls, gyms, multiplexes will be closed

Keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of COVID pandemic in Delhi, four alerts were determined by the Kejriwal Government- Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert. In view of the rising Omicron cases in the National Capital where the infection rate is more than 0.5%, the 'Yellow Alert' has been determined by the Delhi Government and DDMA. 

