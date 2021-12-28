Delhi govt new guidelines on COVID-19: Yellow Alert announced, full list of new restrictions in Delhi

Delhi Guidelines: The Delhi Government on December 28, 2021, issued a new set of rules to impose COVID-19 safety guidelines. The step to announce the new guidelines on COVID-19 by Delhi Government has been taken amid the increasing cases of Omicron variant in the National Capital.

The ‘Yellow Alert’ or the ‘Level 1’ guidelines have been announced in Delhi by Kejriwal Government. According to the Delhi govt new guidelines on COVID-19, cinema halls and gyms will be closed with immediate effect. To curb the crowd and traffic on the road, the night curfew in Delhi will also remain in force.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal after the review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in New Delhi said that the COVID-19 cases in the state have been increasing, however, the symptoms are mild in the patients.

While announcing the COVID-19 guidelines in Delhi, he further added that there is no need for panic, and the detailed order will come on the restrictions that have been implemented in the National Capital. The Yellow Alert was to be announced in Delhi if the infection rate is more than 0.5%.

COVID19 restrictions under Yellow alert of Graded Response Action Plan in #Delhi: Night curfew 10pm-5am, Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars to operate at 50% capacity; Cinema halls,spas,gyms,multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums & sports complexes to be closed,with immediate effect

Delhi govt new guidelines on COVID-19: Full list of restrictions

Restrictions announced by Delhi Government under 'Yellow Alert' to curb Covid cases:

S. No. Covid related restrictions in Delhi 1. Night Curfew in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am 2. Private Offices in the city to work at 50% capacity 3. Only 2 individuals allowed in autos or cabs 4. Spas and bars in National Capital to work at 50% capacity 5. Restaurants will operate at 50% capacity from 8 am to 10 pm 6. Hotels in Delhi will work as the quarantine centers 7. 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals 8. Shops and malls with non-essential services and goods will be open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule 9. Delhi Metro will operate at 50% capacity 10. Religious places in the city will remain open but devotees will not be allowed. 11. Delivery of the items will be allowed 12. Shops dealing with essential goods will remain open 13. Cinema Halls, gyms, multiplexes will be closed

Delhi Color Coded Covid system

Keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of COVID pandemic in Delhi, four alerts were determined by the Kejriwal Government- Yellow Alert, Amber Alert, Orange Alert, and Red Alert. In view of the rising Omicron cases in the National Capital where the infection rate is more than 0.5%, the 'Yellow Alert' has been determined by the Delhi Government and DDMA.

