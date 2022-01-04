Weekend curfew in Delhi: Curbs on weekends, public transport to run at full capacity; Full list of restrictions here

Weekend Curfew in Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on January 4, 2022, has announced a weekend curfew in Delhi to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the National capital. The State Minister further announced that the decision of imposing weekend curfew in Delhi has been taken in view of the rising Omicron cases as Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, which is extremely alarming. The weekend curfew in Delhi Guidelines announced by Kejriwal Government in Delhi will result in the complete lockdown of the city on Saturdays and Sundays.

DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID surge. All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia https://t.co/AhRHujg6BF pic.twitter.com/PM47VVE5kG — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

The decision to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi was taken during a crucial meeting which was held on January 4 to discuss the need for more restrictions amid the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. The more infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 has become a major factor for the increasing cases in Delhi.

Cases of #Omicron variant have been rapidly rising. Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen & 7 are on a ventilator: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/dgelDuJzIG — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

Weekend Curfew in Delhi: Metro, Buses to run at full capacity

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia informed that in order to avoid crowing at the metro and bus stations, the metro and DTC buses will be running at full capacity. However, he added, it will be mandatory for commuters to wear masks all the time while traveling.

Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/eLTDqQRPQU — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

While announcing the Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines appealed to the citizens of Delhi to remain at home during Saturdays and Sundays and only go out in case of any emergency.

Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines: Full List of restrictions

S. No. Weekend Restrictions in Delhi 1. The night curfew in Delhi will remain from 10 PM to 5 AM on all days. 2. The weekend curfew in Delhi will start from Friday at 10 PM to Monday till 5 AM. 3. Private Offices in Delhi will remain open with a 50% capacity 4. The Government employees in the city, barring those engaged in essential services, will have to Work From Home. 5. Public Transport on weekdays will run at full capacity. It will be mandatory for commuters to wear masks. 6. Cinemas and gyms in Delhi will remain shut 7. Shops will be allowed to run on an odd-even basis.

Read More: Delhi Lockdown: Red Alert, Total Curfew Announcement Soon as COVID Case Positivity inches close to 5%, Here’s What will Remain Open

Delhi Govt urges people to not panic

Manish Sisodia while briefing about COVID guidelines in Delhi urged people to not panic amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He also informed that the suggested data available so far indicates that the Omicron variant spreads rapidly but is very less severe. However, people must be cautioned, must wear masks and avoid crowded places at all costs.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID positive

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on informed on January 4, 2022, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he has isolated himself and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Arvind Kejriwal, from the past few days, was campaigning in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Since last week, the National Capital has seen a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. On January 3, 2022, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh cases, and with a spike in COVID cases, the positivity rate has climbed to 6.46 percent.

As per the data released by Delhi Government, only 420 of 9,029 COVID beds in Delhi Hospitals are occupied.