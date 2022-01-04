Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Weekend curfew in Delhi: Curbs on weekends, public transport to run at full capacity; Full list of restrictions here

Weekend curfew in Delhi guidelines: Delhi govt has announced complete curfew on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the increasing COVID-19 cases in the National Capital. Find the complete details and restrictions imposed during the weekend curfew in Delhi below. 

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 13:52 ISTModified On: Jan 4, 2022 14:59 IST
Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines
Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines

Weekend Curfew in Delhi: The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on January 4, 2022, has announced a weekend curfew in Delhi to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the National capital. The State Minister further announced that the decision of imposing weekend curfew in Delhi has been taken in view of the rising Omicron cases as Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, which is extremely alarming. The weekend curfew in Delhi Guidelines announced by Kejriwal Government in Delhi will result in the complete lockdown of the city on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia informed that in order to avoid crowing at the metro and bus stations, the metro and DTC buses will be running at full capacity. However, he added, it will be mandatory for commuters to wear masks all the time while traveling. 

While announcing the Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines appealed to the citizens of Delhi to remain at home during Saturdays and Sundays and only go out in case of any emergency. 

Weekend Curfew in Delhi Guidelines: Full List of restrictions

S. No. 

Weekend Restrictions in Delhi

1.

 The night curfew in Delhi will remain from 10 PM to 5 AM on all days.

2.

The weekend curfew in Delhi will start from Friday at 10 PM to Monday till 5 AM.

3.

Private Offices in Delhi will remain open with a 50% capacity

4.

The Government employees in the city, barring those engaged in essential services, will have to Work From Home. 

5.

Public Transport on weekdays will run at full capacity. It will be mandatory for commuters to wear masks. 

6.

Cinemas and gyms in Delhi will remain shut

7.

Shops will be allowed to run on an odd-even basis. 

Read More: Delhi Lockdown: Red Alert, Total Curfew Announcement Soon as COVID Case Positivity inches close to 5%, Here’s What will Remain Open

Delhi Govt urges people to not panic

Manish Sisodia while briefing about COVID guidelines in Delhi urged people to not panic amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He also informed that the suggested data available so far indicates that the Omicron variant spreads rapidly but is very less severe. However, people must be cautioned, must wear masks and avoid crowded places at all costs.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests COVID positive

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on informed on January 4, 2022, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he has isolated himself and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested. 

Arvind Kejriwal, from the past few days, was campaigning in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa. 

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Since last week, the National Capital has seen a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. On January 3, 2022, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh cases, and with a spike in COVID cases, the positivity rate has climbed to 6.46 percent. 

As per the data released by Delhi Government, only 420 of 9,029 COVID beds in Delhi Hospitals are occupied. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all