MS Dhoni named captain of CA’s ODI team of the decade, Virat Kohli named test captain

India's World Cup-winning former captain MS Dhoni has been named the captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade. Cricket Australia announced its ODI and Test team of the decade on December 24, 2019.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma were also named in the CA’s ODI team of the decade. Virat Kohli was also named as the captain of CA’s Test team of the decade. Kohli is the sole Indian to feature in CA’s all-time test side of the decade.

The other players in CA’s ODI team of the decade include South Africa’s Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan, England’s Jos Buttler, Australia’s Mitchell Starc, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

CA’s ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, Jos Buttler, MS Dhoni (c), Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Lasith Malinga.

The players in CA’s test side of the decade include India’s Virat Kohli, England’s Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn.

CA's Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.

Who did not make the cut?

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan were not included in the ODI team of the decade but Cricket Australia listed them as honourary mentions.

Background

MS Dhoni took a break from cricket to fulfill his other duties after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. There were a lot of speculations over his retirement after the tournament. However, the cricketer has not formally made any announcement regarding the same. He is expected to join the national team from next year.

The CA, while naming MS Dhoni as the captain of its ODI team of the decade, praised the cricketer by saying that he was a dominant force during the golden period for India's ODI side. The board stated that Dhoni not only assured his greatness by guiding India to World Cup victory on home soil in 2011 but also became the nation’s ultimate finisher with the bat.

Dhoni's average of over 50 is largely because 49 of his innings were unbeaten. In fact, 28 occasions when Dhoni was not out during a run chase in the last decade, India lost only three times. Dhoni has been equally exemplary behind the stumps, rarely letting an opportunity slip by.

He was, however, criticized for his slow batting approach during the 2019 cricket world, especially against England and in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, which India lost.