Mullaperiyar dam issue: Mullaperiyar has outlived its life, says UN report; Kerala CM asks Tamil Nadu to gradually release water

Mullaperiyar dam issue: The Mullaperiyar dam water level reached 137.45 ft on October 25, 2021. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him to take necessary action to gradually open the spillway shutters and release water from the Mullaperiyar dam in the wake of rising water level.

The CM's letter urges to avoid a situation where unrestricted quantities of water will have to be released. The Kerala CM pointed out the recent floods and landslides in Kerala due to the heavy rains and asked the Tamil Nadu government to regulate Mullaperiyar dam water level so that untoward incidents can be avoided as the "rains are expected to intensify in the coming days”.

He also requested arrangements to be made to intimate the Kerala Government about the opening of the shutters at least 24 hours in advance to help them to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people living downstream of the dam.

Tamil Nadu had issued the first level warning on October 23. The Kerala state water resources department had also issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government after the Mullaperiyar dam water level crossed 136 feet. A second notice will be given after it reaches 138 feet.

Mulleperiyar dam's maximum allowable water storage capacity is 142 feet. The district administration has said that there is no cause for concern as of now. Further, all necessary steps have been taken to relocate those living near the banks of the Periyar River.

What is the Mulleperiyar Dam issue?

The Mullaperiyar dam, located in Kerala’s Idukki district, is managed by the Tamil Nadu government. It was constructed in 1895 by the British to meet the water requirements of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

It is feared that with the current inflow that the Mulleperiyar dam water level may reach 142 feet once the rain intensifies yet again. Hence, there is an urgent need to release excess water from the reservoir gradually to avoid the sudden release of excess water, which will affect people living in downstream of the Periyar river.

Kerala government has asked the Tamil Nadu government to draw water from the Mulleperiyar dam through a tunnel to the Vaigai dam and gradually release it downstream. The state had earlier also asked the TN government to maintain the Mulleperiyar Dam water level at 136 feet citing safety concerns. However, a Supreme Court ruling has allowed Tamil Nadu to maintain a maximum water level of 142 feet.

Calls to decommission Mulleperiyar dam

Following the rise in water level in Mullaperiyar dam, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin's Facebook was flooded with requests from people living in Kerala to decommission the dam in the view of safety of people and construct a new dam.

Several celebrities including popular actor Prithviraj joined the call to decommission the Mulleperiyar dam. There is a fear that the dam will get damaged or even break when the water level crosses the danger mark, as it was constructed using brick powder and other raw materials.

Mulleperiyar dam not safe?

According to Kerala, if the Mulleperiyar dam collapses at any point, it will wash away at least a 25 km stretch between Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams, affecting about a 0.1million people. Further, if the collapse causes damage to the Idukki dam, then it would further destroy the human settlements of millions of people.

In a recent submission to the Supreme Court, petitioners have cited a UN report that names Mullaperiyar dam and the threat it poses.

Mullaperiyar dam has outlived its life: UN study report A recent report by United Nations University has stated that the Mullaperiyar dam has outlived faces the risk of failure. The report titled “Ageing water storage Infrastructure: An emerging global risk”, has stated that the aging of dams is an emerging global development issue, as they pose great threats to human safety. As per the report, the Mullaperiyar dam, which was built in 1895, is situated in a landslide-prone and seismically active area and if at any failure occurs in the dam around 3.5 million people will be affected. The report highlighted the structural flaws in the dam as it is constructed with concrete surkhi, a combination of burnt brick powder and limestone and noted that one of the primary technical issues has been the safety of the people living in Kerala, downstream of the dam. The report noted that the dam was built with old technology and it has outlived its life. The report was released by United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.

SC committee to decide on maximum water level to be maintained

Supreme Court ruled on October 25, 2021, that a supervisory committee should take a "firm decision" on the maximum water level to be maintained in the Mulleperiyar dam.

The court has directed all the concerned authorities to interact on an urgent basis on the issue, as people's lives and property will be at risk.

The Supreme Court comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar said that this is not a political arena where you can debate.