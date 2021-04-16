Mumbai's Haffkine Institute given go-ahead to produce Covaxin

The centre has allowed Maharashtra-government owned Haffkine Institute to manufacture Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, on the basis of transfer of technology.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the permission on April 15, 2021.

The announcement regarding the approval was made by the Maharashtra government through a tweet on their official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "The Department of Science & Technology has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis."

The Dept of Science & Technology, Government of India, has granted approval to Haffkine Institute to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine on a transfer of technology basis. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for approving this request. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 15, 2021

Key Details

•Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin.

•Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is currently producing Covaxin.

•The centre allowed the institute to produce Covaxin after getting approval on it from experts.

•The central government has given Maharashtra one year to carry out the production of the vaccine in the Haffkine Institute.

•Hence, immediately after the approval, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to monitor and carry out the production of the vaccine in the given time frame.

Background

Maharashtra is currently witnessing an extremely severe blow-up of COVID-19 infection with over 6,20,060 active COVID-19 cases, which is the highest among all other states in India.

The daily spike in infections has also spiked alarmingly across the state with 61,695 new COVID-19 cases and 349 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

This takes the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 36,39,855, which includes 29,59,056 recoveries and 59,153 deaths.

On the other hand, over 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state till 8 pm on April 15th.