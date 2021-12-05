Nagaland Civilian deaths: Know what happened in Nagaland's Mon district

Nagaland Civilian deaths: At least 13 people including a soldier died in a firing incident between Oting and Tiru villages in Nagaland's Mon district on December 4, 2021. The Superintendent of Police Imnalensa confirmed that 13 people had died in the incident.

As per reports, the civilians were mistakenly killed by the security forces during an anti-insurgency operation in the Mon district of Nagaland, which lies along India's international border with Myanmar.

What exactly happened in Nagaland's Mon district?

As per an official, the civilians were a group of daily-wage labourers from Oting village who were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up van when they were allegedly fired upon by the security forces.

One soldier also died in the firing and several others were injured.

The security forces were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

The bodies of the civilians were found in the van when volunteers from the village went searching for them after they failed to return for several hours.

The locals retaliated to the killings by setting two vehicles belonging to the security forces on fire. As per officials, the situation is now under control and the police is conducting spot verification.

It is also being investigated if the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Army orders Court of Inquiry

The army has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the civilian killings. The army said in a statement that the incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted and assured that appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law after the court of inquiry.

Nagaland CM orders high-level SIT probe

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has also ordered a high-level probe into the incident. He tweeted saying, "The unfortunate incident leading to the killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. High-level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections."

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted, "Anguished over unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families."