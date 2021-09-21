Nagaland: India’s 61st software technology park opened in Kohima

Nagaland’s first and India’s 61st Software Technology Park of India (STPI) centre was opened on September 17, 2021, in Kohima. The Center was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, KD Vizo informed that in 2015, the Director-General of STPI, during the e-Naga Summit had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set up the Software Technology Park of India at Kohima, Nagaland.

The Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, while speaking on the occasion said that the inauguration of STPI in Nagaland was a part of the fulfillment of PM Modi’s vision of creating a technology ecosystem in the Northeast by creating opportunities for the future generations of the region.

Significance:

The Software Technology Park in Nagaland will host as a Centre of Entrepreneurship in IT Applications in Graphic Design, where the students, start-ups, and innovators will be able to utilize the facility for the research and development of new innovative solutions.

Software Technology Park in Nagaland: Objective

• The Software Technology Park of India (STPI) in Nagaland will help in promoting the region as one of the preferred IT destinations.

• The Center aims at attracting IT/ITES/ESDM units to the State, promote the export of IT Software and Services from the region thus contributing to the Gross National Exports.

• The State-of-the-art STPI Centre which covers 18,137 sq ft aims at providing high-speed data communication and other value-added services, creation of IPR, encourage innovation, mentoring, and promotional support and strive to create direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Nagaland to create 5,000 IT jobs in two years

Mmhonlumo Kikon, Advisor to the Department of IT, Science and Technology, New & Renewable Energy announced that Nagaland Government has decided to create 5,000 jobs for the IT and Information Technology-enabled services (ITES) in the next 2 years.

Kikon further said that the silent revolution through the IT sector will continue to determine the future of the people. From being a government-dependent state to a state which creates jobs through IT and ITES, he assured that the Government of Nagaland will address various challenges.