NASA selects Bezos’s Blue Origin and Musk’s SpaceX to build new moon landers

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics, the three space firms to build new lunar landing systems that will carry astronauts to the moon by 2024. The announcement by NASA was made on April 30, 2020.

The deadline has been accelerated by the White House to 2024, under the Space agency’s moon to mars campaign. The three companies that include SpaceX and Blue Origin will share the amount of $967 million from NASA.

NASA has been gearing up for a long-term presence on the moon that according to the space agency will eventually help humans to reach Mars.

Key Highlights:

• The amount of $967 million will be shared by the three companies and there have not been any specific details on the individual amount that each company will receive.

• For the next successful manned mission to the moon, after Apollo Program that put astronauts to the moon 50 years ago, NASA will need leaps in robotic technologies and will be needed to work with the three companies in order to develop and design human landing systems.

• NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine defined the selection of the companies historic and stated that they have been following through US President’s Space policy directive.

• NASA’s Human landing system Program Manager, Lisa Waston-Morgan explained that picking three providers will provide NASA with an extra option, in case one company will not be able to cope up with the development.

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin work on lunar lander:

In 2019, Jeff Bezos presented Blue Origin’s design for the lunar lander, Blue Moon. Blue Origin has been planning to launch its landing system with the use of its own heavy-lift rocket, New Glenn.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX work on lunar lander:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to launch its first manned mission for NASA next month. SpaceX will develop its Starship landing system which will be able to send a crew and up to 100 pounds of cargo to the moon.

Dynetics work on lunar lander:

Dynetics is a space firm that has been recently acquired by Leidos Holdings Inc. The firm will manage a team of 25 partners in order to develop its human landing system. It will be launched by Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance on its Vulcan launch System.