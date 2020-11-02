National Jal Jeevan Mission to organize virtual conference with state and UTs ministers of rural water supply on November 3

National Jal Jeevan Mission on November 3, 2020, will be organizing a virtual conference with concerned ministers of the rural water supply of all the states and UTs. The meeting will be chaired by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The virtual conference will be organized to discuss various issues for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission with scale, speed, and skill. The aim of the government launched Jal Jeevan Mission is to ensure that every household in the country has the facility of drinking water supply in an adequate quantity with the prescribed quality on a long-term basis.

@jaljeevan_ is organizing a virtual conference with ministers in-charge of rural water supply of all States/ UTs on Tuesday i.e. 3rd November, 2020 through video conference to be chaired by Union Minister of Jal Shakti @gssjodhpur.@PMOIndia @NITIAayoghttps://t.co/WMJa5W8RnE — Jal Jeevan Mission (@jaljeevan_) November 1, 2020

What will happen during the conference?

During the virtual conference organized by National Jal Jeevan Mission, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister will be interacting with the state/UT ministers on planning and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission along with an emphasis on the 100-day campaign. It was launched by the authorities to provide piped water supply in the schools and the Anganwadi centres established in the rural areas of India.

What is the prime objective of the Jal Jeevan Mission?

The prime objective of the mission is to ensure the functionality of taps on a long-term basis, water supply to every home, water testing facilities for the general public.

Jal Jeevan Mission gives high priority to water quality for which states and UTs have also been urged to speed up the accreditation of water testing laboratories. Presently there are 2,233 water quality testing labs that are owned by the government in states and UTs.

Tap water connections to rural households:

During the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission by the government in 2019, out of 18 crores 93 lakh rural households in India, only three crore23 lakh households had tap water connections.

Jal Jeevan Mission now aims to provide tap water connections to the remaining over 15 crore rural households by 2024. It will assure safe drinking water for everyone in the country.