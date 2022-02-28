National Science Day 2022: Know Theme, History and 5 interesting facts about CV Raman

National Science Day 2022 India: India celebrates National Science Day every year on February 28. National Science Day 2022 recognizes the contributions of scientists towards the development of India which helped the country in marking its place in the world. National Science Day also holds great prominence as it was on this day in 1928 that the Indian Physicist Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman made a significant discovery in the field of Spectroscopy. The discovery was later named after him and was known as the ‘Raman Effect’.

National Science Day 2022 provides an opportunity to look up to great scientists of India whose discoveries made this country a renowned nation. Continue to read below to know more about National Science Day 2022 and find 5 interesting facts about CV Raman.

National Science Day 2022 Date

National Science Day 2022 is observed every year in India on February 28 to mark an important discovery by CV Raman in the field of Spectroscopy.

National Science Day greetings to all scientists and science enthusiasts. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards fulfilling our collective scientific responsibility and leveraging the power of science for human progress.



Here is what I had said during #MannKiBaat yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gEM2yFUSJI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2022

National Science Day 2022 Theme

The theme of National Science Day 2022 is ‘Integrated approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’. National Science Day 2022 theme was announced by the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh in January 2022.

The theme of National Science Day highlights a folds integrated approach for science and technology for a sustainable future.

National Science Day 2022 History

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) had asked the Government of India to announce February 28 as the National Science Day in India.

The Government of India declared the day as National Science Day. The country celebrated the first National Science Day on February 28, 1987.

National Science Day 2022: Significance

India celebrates National Science every year to raise awareness on the significance of Science in the country.

National Science Day is celebrated across India by National Institutions by organizing public speeches, TV, radio, science movies, science exhibitions on themes and concepts, quiz competitions, debates and lectures, and science model competitions.

National Science Day 2022: Why is it celebrated on February 28?

On February 28, 1928, CV Raman had made a significant discovery in the field of Spectroscopy. The discovery was later named after him and was known as the ‘Raman Effect’.

What is Raman Effect?

Professor CV Raman created interest in this phenomenon on his trip to Europe where he got curious to know the reason behind the blue color of the Mediterranean Sea. This curiosity further led him to conduct various experiments with ice blocks, transparent surfaces, and light. Raman further observed a change in the wavelength after light passed through the ice cubes.

With the use of a spectrograph that was developed by him, CV Raman discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, the deflected changes its wavelength and frequency. This phenomenon which they called 'modified scattering' was later termed the 'Raman Effect' or Raman Scattering.

National Science Day 2022: 5 Interesting facts about CV Raman 1. In 1930, CV Raman received a Nobel Prize for his discovery in the field of Spectroscopy. He became the first Asian to receive a Nobel Prize in any branch of Science. 2. CV Raman had completed his secondary and higher secondary education at the ages of 11 and 13, respectively. 3. In 1917, CV Raman was appointed the first Palit Professor of Physics at the Rajabazar Science College under Calcutta University. 4. In 1926, CV Raman founded the Indian Journal of Physics. In 1933, he moved to Bangalore to become the first Indian Director of the Indian Institute of Science. He also founded the Indian Academy of Science in the same year. 5. In 1948, CV Raman established the Raman Research Institute where he worked until his last days.

Also Read: Impact on Russia-Ukraine war on sports: Check below 15 major sporting fallouts