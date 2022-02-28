Impact on Russia-Ukraine war on sports: Check below 15 major sporting fallouts

Russia Sports Ban: FIFA Council has barred the Russian football team from participating under the name of 'Russia' and has also banned the Russian flag and anthem from all its matches. England has joined other European nations in boycotting all international football matches against Russia.

he International Judo Federation has also suspended Vladimir Putin as Honorary President. These are few among the several major sports fallout facing Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Several major sporting tournaments scheduled to be held in Russia are being moved out of the country including the Russian Grand Prix.

The IOC has also reiterated its strong condemnation of the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarus government and urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

Read Also: Ukraine moves International Court of Justice against Russia

Read Also: What is Swift Payment System? How will its ban affect Russia?

Russia-Ukraine War Impact on Sports: Check below 15 major sporting fallouts over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

1. The International Judo Federation has suspended Vladimir Putin as Honorary President and Ambassador of the federation in the light of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The federation has also cancelled its May 20-22 Grand Slam event in Kazan, Russia.

2. Several European football teams including England, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have refused to play against Russia in the World Cup play-offs. World champions France have also call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup. French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet said that Russia should be expelled from the 2022 World Cup after invading Ukraine.

The Russian national football team is scheduled to face Poland in the 2022 World Cup play-offs in March. Ukraine has also qualified for the 2022 World Cup playoffs and is scheduled to play against Scotland.

England to boycott all international football matches against Russia: The Football Association#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/ozAavuZ9uQ — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

3. UEFA has decided to relocate the Champions League final, which was scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg in Russia, to the Stade de France in Paris.

4. FIFA Council bars member association representing Russia from participating under its name and they henceforth, would participate as "Football Union of Russia (RFU)”. The FIFA Council has also banned Russian Flag and Anthem from matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.

No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate: Bureau of the FIFA Council#RussiaUkraineConflict — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

5. Formula One has cancelled the 2022 Russian Grand Prix saying it was "impossible" to do so after the country launched an invasion on neighbouring Ukraine. The race was scheduled to begin from September 25 at Sochi's Olympic park.

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

6. The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated IOC’s strong condemnation of the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarus government. The Olympic Truce had begun seven days before the start of the Winter Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games, which is scheduled to take place between March 4-13. The IOC EB further urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

7. The IOC EB has also urged that no Russian or Belarussian national flag shall be displayed and no Russian or Belarussian anthem will be played in international sports events that are not already part of the respective World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions for Russia.

8. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) also informed that the Chess Olympiad and FIDE Congress will not take place in Moscow later this year. The federation is trying its best to find another organiser.

9. European football clubs are also cutting ties with Russian companies. Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich has handed over control of the club to the team's foundation trustees, amid speculation he could possibly face sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. English Premier League football club Manchester United has withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. The airline has also been banned from flying to the United Kingdom and its foreign carrier permit has been suspended.

10. Five World Cup skiing events that were scheduled to be held in Russia this weekend and next month have been cancelled by the International Ski Federation (FIS) and are likely to held at some other venue.

11. The World Curling Federation Board stripped the Russian city of Perm of the European Curling Championships, which were scheduled for May, in an emergency meetinG.

12. The Board of European Aquatics has postponed women's water polo Euro League quarter-final game, which was scheduled to be held in Russia.

13. The global governing body for swimming, FINA has also called off men's water polo World League match that was scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg next month.

14. An Artistic Swimming and Diving World Series event that was scheduled to be held in Kazan in April has also been cancelled.

15. The International Tennis Federation also has events scheduled in Russia and Ukraine. The federation is monitoring the current situation closely and will then take a decision.

Read Also: What is NATO and What is it's purpose? How many Countries are in NATO?

Why did Russia take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant | Map of Russia and Ukraine Conflict

Exception

The International volleyball federation has decided to go ahead with the men's world championship, which is to be held in Russia in August.

Read Also: How will Russia-Ukraine conflict impact India?

Read More: Why did Russia attack Ukraine