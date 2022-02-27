Ukraine moves International Court of Justice against Russia

Ukraine has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Russia's unprovoked invasion. This comes on the 4th day of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine amid clashes between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted informing that Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He said that Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression.

He further requested an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022

Ukraine army retakes Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces have secure full control of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, following street fighting with Russian troops, informed Governor of Kharkiv Oblast Oleh Synegubo. He said that after heavy fighting overnight, Ukraine regained control over Kharkiv, a regional capital in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine President calls on foreign volunteers to fight invading Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged foreigners who are interested in joining an international brigade of volunteers to help fight invading Russian forces, to head to Ukrainian embassies world wide. Zelensky said that, "this is not just a Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is the beginning of a war against Europe."

Ukraine ready for talks with Russia at Belarus border

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at its border with Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, after a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is willing to hold talks with Russia but only in a country " from which missiles aren't flying,"

Ukraine has proposed meeting in Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul or Baku instead. Zelensky said in a video address, “We want to talk, we want to end the war." He hadrejected the idea of meeting in Belarus, as the nation has joined Russia in attacking Ukraine.

Belarus is being used as a launch pad by Russia to attack Ukraine from the north. A referendum set to be held today is set to allow Russia to place nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

According to Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "Russian delegation arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukraine."

The Russian President has reportedly ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert, according to the Kyiv Independent.