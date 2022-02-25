Russia Ukraine War: Why did Russia take over Chernobyl?

Why did Russia take Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant?: Russian forces have taken control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as per adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak.

Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986 when one of the reactors exploded. The nuclear power plant is located about 60 miles from Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Why would Russia want Chernobyl?

Russia’s capture or Chernobyl in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on February 24th made alarm bells go off in the West.

Several questions arose from the capture including why would Russia capture Chernobyl as one of its first targets in Ukraine? After all, Chernobyl is a radioactive wasteland that is largely deserted after the deadly disaster in 1985.

The most obvious answer, as per experts, is that the site happens to lie along one of the most direct paths to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

According to retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, “The location is important because of where it sits. If Russian forces were attacking Kyiv from the north, Chernobyl is right there on the way, almost in the way."

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant lies less than 10 miles from Ukraine's border with Belarus, which is a Russian ally.

From Chernobyl, the route to Kyiv is relatively straight, about 80 miles south. The route will allow Russian to cross the Dnieper River in Belarus, avoiding a potentially hazardous crossing of the major river, which bisects Ukraine, behind enemy lines.

According to some, Russia wants to surround the Ukrainian capital and this seems to be the best way to do it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not seem to have any interest in the decommissioned plant itself. Russia has though secured the facility and is reportedly holding the limited staff at the facility as hostage.

Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster

The Chernobyl plant was built by the Soviet Union when it controlled Ukraine. Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster

The Chernobyl Nuclear accident occurred on April 26, 1986 at one of the nuclear reactors in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The nuclear power plant is located near the city of Pripyat in the north of Ukrainian SSR.

The nuclear disaster was considered to be the worst in history. It occurred due to core melt down that resulted in two or more explosions and destroyed the reactor building.

This released a considerable airborne radioactive contamination for almost nine days, which precipitated into parts of USSR and Western Europe.

Around 49,000 people were evacuated from the area. Overall, 134 station staff were hospitalised with acute radiation syndrome and 28 died afterwards and 14 suspected radiation induced cancer deaths followed.

Now, a large exclusion zone surrounds the damaged reactor at Chernobyl and the abandoned city of Pripyat.

Many view the 1986 disaster as a contributing factor to the fall of the former superpower USSR.

