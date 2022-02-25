Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi speaks to President Putin, appeals for immediate end of violence in Ukraine

Prime Minister Modi, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, spoke to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a telephonic conversation and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence by Russia in Ukraine. The Prime Minister also asserted that the differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through an ‘honest and sincere' dialogue.

PM Modi, during his conversation also sensitized the Russian President about India’s concern regarding the safety of the citizens of India in Ukraine, particularly the students, and conveyed that the country attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The telephonic conversation between PM Modi and Putin has come after on February 24, 2022, the Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine with the purpose of invading the neighboring country.

Pres Putin briefed PM about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. PM reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia & NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue: PMO — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

What PM Modi said on a telephone call to Putin on Ukraine?

As Russia keeps bombarding Ukraine, PM Modi in a conversation with Putin reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between NATO and Russia can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

He appealed for an immediate end of violence in Ukraine and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to diplomatic dialogue and negotiation.

Russian President Putin also briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Both the leaders agreed that their diplomatic teams and officials will continue to maintain regular contact on the issues.

Why PM Modi-Putin telephonic talk is significant?

The telephonic conversation between PM Modi-Putin came hours after Ukraine asked for India’s support in defusing the crisis after the Russian attack on the country. Ukraine also expressed that it was deeply dissatisfied with India’s position on the deteriorating situation in the country.

Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India had also said that PM Modi is among a very few global leaders to whom Russian President Putin listens to and India can leverage its proximity with Russia to control the situation.

Background

On February 24, 2022, Russia declared war on Ukraine by announcing a military operation in the country. Soon after Putin’s announcement, explosions were heard in the Capital of Ukraine as well as in the other parts of the country. Reportedly, Russia destroyed Ukraine’s air bases and air defences. Various impositions by the Western countries also failed to deter the Russian’s President decision of invading Ukraine.