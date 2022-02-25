Black Sea: Bordering Countries, Map, Location, Why is it called Black Sea, Key Facts

Black Sea: Russia shocked the world with its full-scale attack on Ukraine by all three mediums- land, sea and air on February 24, 2022. The Western Allies of Ukraine have responded with harsh sanctions on Russia, while Ukraine pleads for more support as it cannot hold off attacks from Russia and its mighty army any longer.

Ukraine has requested NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, to close of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships in order to stop them from coming to Ukraine.

Turkey has control over the straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention and can limit passing of the warships from the region. This has put Turkey in a tough spot, as it shares close relations with both Russia and Ukraine. While Turkey has opposed sanctions on Russia, it has also described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as unacceptable.

Earlier this month, six Russian warships and a submarine had crossed the Dardanelles and Bosphorus Straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters.

Black Sea left exposed?

Unfortunately for Ukraine, there was no NATO ship in the Black Sea when Russia launched its assault against Ukraine. The nearest naval ship of a NATO member was in the Mediterranean. The last such ship of a NATO member that was in the Black Sea was a French warship, which completed its tour in early January. No other major NATO ally has patrolled the Black Sea waters since then, leaving out a major exposed flank.

Let us understand more about the Black Sea here.

Black Sea Bordering Countries

The Black Sea is a marginal Mediterranean sea lying between Europe and Asia. It lies to the east of the Balkans in Southeast Europe and drains into the Mediterranean Sea. The countries bordering the Black Sea include Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Romania.

Black Sea Map

Why is it called Black Sea?

Very little is known about the name of Black Sea. There are various theories that the water body was called Black Sea due to its inhospitable nature. Ancient mariners called Black Sea a difficult water body to navigate through. There are also reports of presence of savage tribes on its shores.

Another theory suggests that the name Black Sea came from the storms during winter that make the water in the Sea appear black.

Another theory suggests that the objects that drown in the water get a black sludge covering after a period of time and discovery of such items across the sea may have given the Sea its name.

Black Sea: Know 7 Key Facts

1. Black Sea waters are anoxic, as there is significance absence of oxygen in the water in the Black Sea.

2. Marine life cannot survive in the anoxic zone of the Black Sea. Only oxygen-rick surface water of the Black Sea support marine life.

3. Black is also known to be the largest water body with a meromictic basin. There is low mixing between upper and lower layers of water, which is a rare phenomenon.

4. The Black Sea has a depth of over 150 meters. Its waters are filled with hydrogen sulfide for almost 2km.

5. There is no life in the deepest layers of its water except for sulfur bacteria.

6. The water level in the Black Sea remains same all the time due to absence of low and high tides. Hence, there is no fluctuation in the water level, keeping it a calm and quiet sea.

7. Due to high level of minerals and salt, objects tend to float in the Black Sea.