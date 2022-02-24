Ukraine vs Russia Military Power Comparison: Know Fighting Strengths of both nations

Ukraine vs Russia Military Power Comparison: Russia invaded Ukraine early in the morning on February 24, 2022 with huge explosions being reported in several Ukrainian cities including capital Kyiv. Air raid sirens sounded across the capital announcing the Russian Invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin termed the invasion as a special military operation to demilitarise and de-genocide Ukraine and protect the people of Ukraine who have suffering for years and called on Ukraine military to lay down its arms. Ukraine, on the other hand, said that a full-scale invasion by Russia is underway with explosions reported across the country.

The Kyiv International airport is shut after explosions were reported there, making evacuation efforts by several countries including India more difficult. An Air India flight, AI1947, which was headed to Kyiv to carry out evacuation, turned back after bombing of the Kyiv airport.

What did Russian President Say?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement earlier today that their plans do not including occupying the Ukrainian territory. They aim is to de militarise and de-nazify Ukraine. He warned that anyone who tried to interfer with us to create threats for our country and our people, must know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have before experienced in your history.

Ukraine and Russia Military Comparison: Does Ukraine stand a chance?

In the event of worsening situation amid Russian aggression, the situation seems to be extremely tense in Ukraine. According to Adviser to Ukraine President Office, more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead and several dozen wounded. Ukraine has also said that around 50 Russian occupiers have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced breaking of all diplomatic ties with Russia. He had also assured the citizens of Ukraine to not panic and that Ukraine will defend itself.

He also appealed to all able bodied men to be ready to defend their country. He said in a statement, "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities."

Can Ukraine defend itself against Russia?

Ukraine vs Russia military power comparison

It is very apparent that Russia has more military firepower than Ukraine, covering the land, air and sea. Russia has about 900,000 active military personnel, while Ukraine has about 196,600.

Russia also has about 10 times more number of navy personnel than Ukraine. Russia also has about 74 warships and 51 submarines in comparison to Ukraine's two warships.

The Russian army itself is made up of 280,000 soldiers in comparison to Ukraine's 125,600. Ukraine also has about 900,000 reserve personnel.

Military Expenditures

Ukraine Russia Military budget: 5.4 billion $ 61.7 billion $ Percent of GDP: 3% 4.3%

1. Land Forces

Ukraine Russia Army 125,600 280,000 Tanks 2105 12,270 Artillery Guns 3000+ 14000 Armoured Vehicles 12303 30,122

2. Air Forces

3. Naval Forces

Ukraine Russia Naval Personnel 15000 150000 Warships 2 74 Submarines 0 51

Nuclear Power

Ukraine Russia Ukraine has never produced its own nuclear weapon. However, the nation did possess about 5,000 nuclear weapons. It received the nuclear warheads after the dissolution of Soviet Union in 1991 and became the third largest holder of nuclear weapons in the world. However, Ukraine decided to get rid of these weapons quite quickly and three years later, in 1994, the nation joined Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. All nuclear warheads were moved and disassembled in Russia in 1996. Russia has a total of 6490 nuclear warheads and it has deployed around 1600 warheards, almost same as the United States.

