Map of Russia and Ukraine Conflict: Explained

Russia and Ukraine were part of the 15 Republics that made up the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) before its dissolution in 1991. 

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 18:16 ISTModified On: Feb 24, 2022 19:22 IST
Map of Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Map of Russia and Ukraine Conflict

Map of Ukraine and Russia Conflict: Ukraine has been living under the fear of war with Russia for over eight years, ever since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is long running, as Russia claims Ukraine to be a part of its country and is dead against Ukraine's growing closeness to the West.

He asked the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. Both Russia and Ukraine were part of the 15 Republics that made up the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) before its dissolution in 1991. 

Let us look at the Russia-Ukraine Conflict through 3 MAPs

Map of USSR before 1991

Russia and Ukraine were part of the 15 Soviet republics including Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus that made up the USSR.

Map of USSR after 1991

Ukraine declared independence on August 24, 1991, following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Lithuania was the first Republic to declare independence in March 1990, followed by Latvia and Estonia in May 1990. 

Following the fall of USSR, while some of the republics remained close with the Russian Federation, others became closer to the west, with some even joining the NATO alliance including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Ukraine also moved to shed of its Russian history and forge closer ties with the West, though it has not yet joined the NATO alliance. 

Ukraine has witnessed two revolution, first in 2005 and then in 2014 to overthrow the pro-Russian government. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has served at the post for almost 17 years, has repeatedly claimed that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, a claim that is rejected by the Ukrainians. . 

Current Map of Ukraine and Russian Conflict

