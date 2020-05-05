National sports awards nominations invited through e-mail

The sports ministry on May 5 invited the nominations for the national sports awards of 2020 through e-mail. The ministry adopted this procedure due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The sports ministry has started the process of nominations for multiple honors, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

The procedure for the nomination usually starts in April but this time has been pushed to May because of the lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines for the players to file the nomination:

• Hardcopies of the nominations will not be required.

• Scanned copies of the nominations with applicants and recommending the authority’s signature may be sent before the last day of the submission.

• The last date for filing the nominations by the players is decided to be June 3.

• Nominations received after the last day will not be accepted by the authorities and the sports ministry will not be responsible for any form of delay.

National sports awards: Key Highlights

• The national sports awards to the athletes cover multiple aspects of the sports.

• Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards are rewarded to the athletes is the country’s highest sporting honour. For Arjuna and Khel Ratna award in 2020, performances from January 2016 to December 2019 will be taken into consideration.

• Droncharya awards honours excellence in coaching the athlete.

• Dhyan Chand award honours the lifetime contribution of the players to the sports.

• Athletes with dope taint will not be considered for the award. Those who have been penalized or against whom the inquiry is pending for the use of drugs banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and whose sample has been collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), will not be eligible for the award.

• The Khel Ratna has the price money of Rs. 7.5 lakh. Khel Ratna in 2020 was shared by star wrestler Bajrang Punia and Paralympian Deepa Malik.

• Winner of Arjuna award is presented with the cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh.