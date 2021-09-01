BH number plate: Why has India introduced new Bharat Series number plates for Vehicles? Know all benefits, release date

New BH (Bharat) series number plates: The Union Road Transport & Highways Ministry has introduced a new Bharat (BH) series number plates or registration mark for vehicle registration.

The new BH number plate series is being introduced to remove the need to change the registration when the owner moves from one Indian state to another.

Under current laws, people are required to change the registration of their vehicles when they move from one state to another in India. The number plates are currently different for vehicles from different states.

Why has India introduced Bharat Series number plates for Vehicles?

The Indian government has launched Bharat (BH) series number plates for vehicles to provide relief to vehicle owners and help them avoid the hassle of transferring registration certificates for vehicles while relocating to a different state.

When will the BH series number plate be introduced?

The BH series number plate will come into effect from September 15, 2021.

How will be the new BH series number plate assigned?

The new BH series number plate will be assigned randomly, through a digital process.

Who will be eligible for the new BH series number plate?

The new BH series number plate has not only been introduced for private vehicles but also for central, state, defence, government PSUs and private sector companies.

The private sector will, however, need to have offices in four or more states/ UTs to become eligible for the newly introduced BH series number plate.

Format of BH series number plate

The format of the BH series number plate will include the year of registration, BH code, followed by an alphanumeric suffix with four numbers and two letters. The vehicles registered under the new BH (Bharat) series will have number plates that will read something like this- YY BH 0000 XX.

How can one get the new BH series number plate?

The vehicle owners can get the new BH series number plate online without undergoing the old complicated process.

What will be the Taxation system?

Under BH (Bharat) series registration, the motor vehicle road tax will need to be paid on a biennial basis for 14 years from the date of registration. The tax will be half the amount after that and it will need to be paid annually.

Vehicle Registration in India

As per Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, currently, a vehicle owner is required to re-register his vehicle if he drives it in another state for more than 12 months.

The government has now amended Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, and mandated that the vehicles with a new BH registration mark will not be required to be re-registered if the vehicle owner shifts to a different state.

How does the present vehicle registration system work?

When a vehicle owner relocates to another state presently, he/ she has to first get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state where the vehicle is registered. The NOC is a must for new registration in another state.

The vehicle owner has to also apply for a refund of the road tax in the parent state on a pro-rata basis. This is because when one buys and registers a new personal vehicle, the parent state government charges the road tax upfront for the whole registered life of the vehicle, which is 15 years.

When the same vehicle relocates to another state, the parent state will have to refund the remaining years’ road tax it has already received. The vehicle owner will pay the road tax calculable for the remaining period of the vehicle’s life in the new state.

The process to get a refund from the parent state is however a lengthy and tiring process and varies from one state to another.