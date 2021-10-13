New Jersey of Team India: BCCI unveils Team India's new Billion Cheers Jersey- Know all about it here

New Jersey of Team India: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 13, 2021 unveiled the new jersey of the Indian men's cricket team ahead of the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

The BCCI along with MPL Sports unveiled the new Team India jersey on social media handles. MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team unveiled the jersey on their social media handles.

BCCI tweeted, "presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans."

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



— BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

•The new jersey of Team India represents a billion cheers of fans of Team India.

•It is made of polyester jacquard fabric and is designed for comfort.

•It has super-fast moisture absorbent and quick-drying qualities.

When will Team India wear the new jersey? The Indian men's cricket team will wear the new jersey in the ICC T20 World Cup, the first cricket world cup after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new jersey of Team India will also be worn by the men's cricket team in all limited-over cricket matches played after that.

Significance

This is the first time in Indian cricket history that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. The new jersey of the Team portrays the chants and cheers of fans through unique soundwave patterns. The new Team India jersey honours the unwavering support of the fans and serves as a beacon of encouragement for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

— MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 13, 2021

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on October 13, 2021 that the best way to celebrate fans' excitement and energy is through the jersey for the Indian men's team launched ahead of the T20 World Cup.