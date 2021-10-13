New Jersey of Team India: BCCI unveils Team India's new Billion Cheers Jersey- Know all about it here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 13, 2021 17:08 IST
New Jersey of Team India: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on October 13, 2021 unveiled the new jersey of the Indian men's cricket team ahead of the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

The BCCI along with MPL Sports unveiled the new Team India jersey on social media handles. MPL Sports is the official kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team unveiled the jersey on their social media handles. 

BCCI tweeted, "presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans." 

•The new jersey of Team India represents a billion cheers of fans of Team India. 

•It is made of polyester jacquard fabric and is designed for comfort.

•It has super-fast moisture absorbent and quick-drying qualities.

When will Team India wear the new jersey?

The Indian men's cricket team will wear the new jersey in the ICC T20 World Cup, the first cricket world cup after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new jersey of Team India will also be worn by the men's cricket team in all limited-over cricket matches played after that. 

Significance

This is the first time in Indian cricket history that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. The new jersey of the Team portrays the chants and cheers of fans through unique soundwave patterns. The new Team India jersey honours the unwavering support of the fans and serves as a beacon of encouragement for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. 

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said on October 13, 2021 that the best way to celebrate fans' excitement and energy is through the jersey for the Indian men's team launched ahead of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 

The T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B clash between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17. The other two teams of the group- Scotland and Bangladesh will clash in the evening match. 

The Group A teams- the Netherlands, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka will clash in Abu Dhabi the next day and run till October 22nd. 

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage, which will begin on October 23rd.The first semi-final will start on November 10th in Abu Dhabi and the second will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. The T20 World Cup final will take place in Dubai on November 14, 2021.

 

