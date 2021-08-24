North Eastern Region District SDG Index 2021-22 to be launched on August 26: All you need to know

NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDoNER) will launch the first edition of the North Eastern Region (NER) District SDG Index Report and Dashboard 2021-22 on August 26, 2021. The Ministry and MoDoNER have collaborated with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop a NER District SDG Index and Dashboard that will aid the State government of 8 northeastern states in monitoring the progress of their districts.

The North Eastern Region (NER) District SDG Index Report and Dashboard 2021-22 is a significant milestone in NITI Aayog’s efforts in localizing the SDGs from ‘global to national to local’. The Index report is the result of the SDG Conclave of the eight Northeastern states that was held in Guwahati in February 2020 by NITI Aayog and MoDoNER. The State Indicator Frameworks of all eight Northeastern states were launched during the SDG Conclave.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, Dr Inder Jit Singh, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER, and Ms Nadia Rasheed, Resident Representative (i/c), UNDP India will present during the launch of the report by Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister, DoNER, Tourism and Culture, and B L Verma, Union Minister of State, DoNER and Cooperation.

What is North Eastern Region (NER) District SDG Index?

The NER District SDG Index and Dashboard: Baseline Report 2021-22 is an innovative comprehensive, data-driven tool that measures the progress of all districts of states across the Northeastern region.

The NER District SDG Index and Dashboard is a collaborative initiative by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of DoNER along with technical support from UNDP. The NITI Aayog is the nodal agency for SDGs in India,

The report has utilized 84 indicators that cover 15 of the Global Goals across 50 targets. The report has worked towards localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the 120 Districts across 8 states namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

How was the NER District SDG report prepared?

The methodology and construction of the report are based on the central objectives of measuring the performance of the 120 districts across the 8 states of the North Eastern Region on the SDGs and their corresponding targets and rank them accordingly.

The index of the report is based on NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index which is the official tool for monitoring the progress on the SDGs at the national and State or Union Territory levels.

All the eight states of the North Eastern Region have been consulted extensively for finalizing aspects relating to the computation methodology and selection of indicators of the NER District SDG Index and Dashboard.

States offered to enrich localized insights and field experience during the feedback process that helped in the construction of the index better.

NER District SDG Index Report: Benefits

the North Eastern Region (NER) District SDG Index Report and Dashboard 2021-22 will aid States in:

(i) identifying crucial gaps and working on areas that need more attention, foster healthy competition among them,

(ii) fast-tracking the progress to achieve the SDGs in the region,

(iii) gauge the progress of districts on indicators covering the Global Goals on climate change and environment, economic growth, education, health, gender, institutions, etc.