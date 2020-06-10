NSDC partners with TCS to promote skill development

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide its training partners access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room.

The digital platform will enable NSDC in moving classroom vocational skills training to online mode for millions of students across the country. Over 500 training partners of NSDC network across the country will be able to access the TCS iON Digital Glass Room.

As per the statement released by TCS, the students and the trainers will be able to share posts, vote, like, and can chat with each other, ensuring a seamless education.

Significance of the new partnership:

The new partnership between NSDC and TCS will help in strengthening NSDC’s online aggregation platform eSkill India. Through this, NSDC enables e-learning among skill seekers as well as contributes towards strengthening the Skill India Mission.

TCS released a statement in which it mentioned that NSDC’s network of over 500 training partners can access the TCS iON Digital Glass Room. It will help in the transition to the virtual teaching and learning environment and will also be able to continue their skilling programmes at the time of lockdown and thereafter.

Managing Director and CEO of NSDC, Manish Kumar stated that in today’s disruptive environment, digital solutions are able to provide self-study courses and live virtual classrooms that enable the continuity of training and learning. He further added that NSDC’s collaboration with TCS iON aims at facilitating innovative methods in order to promote skill training and access for learners.

What will be different in this new platform?

TCS iON platform will enable the trainers to create and share content, deliver lectures, conduct formative tests, share and evaluate assignments, and monitor learner’s progress.

The platform will also enable online collaboration among trainers and students through quizzes, debates, surveys, and polls.

About NSDC:

National Skill Development Corporation is not for profit public limited company. It was incorporated on July 31, 2008. The company was set up by the Ministry of Finance as a Public-Private Partnership Model. The Indian government through the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship holds 49% of the share capital of NSDC. The private sector has the remaining balance of 51% of the share capital.

It aims at promoting skill development by catalyzing the creation of quality, large and for-profit vocational institutions. The organisation also provides funding to build profitable and scalable vocational training initiatives.

NSDC also acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to companies, enterprises, and organizations that provide skill training.