Odisha to sing Bande Utkala Janani today for COVID-19 Warriors; CM Naveen Patnaik appeals to all people

Odisha will see a unique show of unity today at 5.30 when people from all walks of life will come together to sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to honour those people who have been working tirelessly to keep everyone safe in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on May 28, 2020 issued the clarion call to all people connected to the soil of Odisha to come together and sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ at 5.30 pm on May 30, 2020 to motivate the efforts of COVID Warriors, who have played a major role in keeping the coronavirus infection at bay in Odisha.

It has been two months since #Odisha started its war against #COVID19 with single most focus to save every precious life. The mortality rate in #Odisha is one of the lowest in the country and in the world while more than 50% of the infected people have recovered and gone home. pic.twitter.com/gX5V9t0dNW — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 28, 2020

What time will ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ be sung in Odisha?

‘Bande Utkala Janani’ will be sung at 5.30 pm at multiple locations across Odisha.

Why has the song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ been chosen?

Bande Utkala Janani is the unofficial state song of Odisha. It was the original song of Utkala Sammilani during the movement for the formation of a separate state of Odisha.

Significance

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has requested all people to come together to sing the song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ to honour and motivate those who work every day to keep everyone safe from novel coronavirus.

Time has come to honour all our people who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe. Appeal all, connected to the soil of Odisha, wherever you are, to sing #BandeUtkalJanani at 5.30 PM on 30th May. It will inspire our #CovidWarriors and motivate their efforts. #OdishaCares — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 28, 2020

Key Highlights

• The Odisha Government has directed the ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ song to be played at all railway stations across Odisha at 5.30 PM as a mark of support for COVID warriors of the state. The state song will be played at stations where public announcement systems are available, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

• The state has also directed all offices in the state to observe singing of the song at the designated time.

• The government employees are expected to sing Bande Utkal Janani by assembling in open space around the office. The recorded version of the song will be played on the public address system.

• Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also sought cooperation from the opposition and has requested them to join in honouring the corona warriors.

• This is a rare gesture of appreciation of COVID-19 warriors and to respect their sacrifice.

Background

The unison singing comes as the fourth-phase of lockdown is slated to end on May 31, 2020. Though there are reports of the lockdown getting extended further, it may come up with more ease in restrictions, as the world essentially prepares itself to live with coronavirus.

An official announcement regarding the same from the centre is expected anytime today or tomorrow. Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired a meeting regarding the same with all the states, seeking their inputs on the lockdown. Many states have reportedly requested the centre to end the lockdown to revive their frail economies.