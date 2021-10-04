What is One-District, One Product Scheme of UP Govt for which Kangana Ranaut was named the Brand Ambassador?

The Government of Uttar Pradesh on October 1, 2021, named Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its ambitious ‘One district-one product’ scheme. The actor also met the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal in a tweet said, “Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an OPOP Product. Kangana Ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP.”

Famous Actress Kangana Ranawat met @myogiadityanath Hon’ble Chief Minister UP, who presented her with an @UP_ODOP product. Kangna ji will be our Brand Ambassador for ODOP @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/XUJTiStRqv — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) October 1, 2021

As per the senior official, actor Kangana Ranaut praised the works being done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the meeting. The Chief Minister also requested her to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

What is One-District, One-Product Scheme?

The Uttar Pradesh Government’s One District, One Product Scheme encourages the production of indigenous products and crafts in the state.

There are various products in the state that are not found anywhere else- such as ancient and nutritious ‘Kala Namak’ rice, the rare and intriguing wheat stalk craft, world-famous Chikankari, and zari-zordari work on clothes, among others.

The One-District, One Product in UP helps in preserving the dying community traditions of producing these products by reviving them through publicization and modernization.

The scheme will help in creating product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts in UP that will further promote traditional industries that are synonymous with the respective districts of the state.

One-District, One Product Scheme: Objective

The main objectives of the One-District, One Product Scheme are as follows-

• Preservation and development of local crafts/skills and promotion of the art.

• Increase in local employment and incomes

• Improvement in skill development and product quality

• Transformation of products in an artistic way

• Connecting the production with tourism

• Resolving the issues of regional imbalance and economic difference

• To further take the concept of ODOP to the international and national level after the successful implementation at the state level

Why One-District, One-Product Scheme is in UP?

Uttar Pradesh is a vast state with a geographical expanse of 2,40,928 sq km, a population of 204.2 million people, and with a great diversity in all facets of life. There are diverse crops, terrains, foods, climates along with diverse communities, traditions, and economic pursuits. The state also has great and beautiful diversity of crafts and products for which small towns in the state are also known for.